Ninja Van Group and DPDGroup analyse pandemic-influenced e-shopping behaviour with their first-ever Southeast Asia E-commerce Barometer Report

MANILA, Philippines — Ninja Van Group, a leading tech-enabled logistics company operating in Southeast Asia, has partnered with DPDgroup to release their first-ever E-commerce Southeast Asia (SEA) Barometer Report 2021 - Uncovering SEA online shoppers & delivery preferences. The report highlights SEA online shoppers’ buying habits as well as their desired shopping experience from purchase to delivery.

Since the pandemic started two years ago, SEA has seen an increase of approximately 70 million online shoppers, and the number is expected to grow to 380 million by 2026. In the last 12 months, Ninja Van Group has delivered around 2 million parcels per day across the region covered in this report, corroborating the wider observation of immense e-commerce growth.

The E-commerce Southeast Asia (SEA) Barometer Report covers six markets - Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

As shoppers acclimatised to online shopping, they also engage in cross-border retail. More than half of the respondents have bought from foreign websites, and most have expressed doing so several times. Besides purchasing from within the immediate SEA region, many shared that they have purchased from other Asian countries such as China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and/or South Korea. This consumer behavior is a strong signal for online retailers to look beyond their shores and expand their customer base regionally or even globally.

The online shopping experience ends only when the shopper is in possession of the desired purchase. Delivery, being the final stage of online shopping, contributes significantly to the overall experience. 89% of those surveyed shared that they would like to know the delivery company that delivers their parcels. The information provides a level of reassurance and some sense of service guarantee to them. Many also expressed a strong desire for real-time parcel tracking, reflecting the need for services and tools that enable shoppers to tailor delivery experiences to suit their needs.

The E-commerce SEA Barometer Report 2021 reaffirms Ninja Van Group’s commitment to understanding the needs of its shippers and shoppers to provide hassle-free deliveries. With its dominance in Southeast Asian e-commerce logistics, the Group continues to nurture an ecosystem that provides value-added services and tools to ensure a seamless experience for all its users.

