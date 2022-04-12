Metro Pacific Investments Corporation announces schedule of annual shareholders' meeting

MANILA, Philippines — Please be advised that the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of METRO PACIFIC INVESTMENTS CORPORATION (the “Company”) for the year 2022 will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

Shareholders shall be given the option to attend (i) physically at the Grand Ballroom of The Grand Hyatt, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, or (ii) virtually through a link that will be provided by the Company.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of the face-to-face meeting shall be subject to the quarantine restrictions that may be imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases or any relevant government agency.

Furthermore, to ensure the safety and welfare of our shareholders, management team, directors and guests, the Company reserves the right to shift to a fully virtual meeting and allow attendance only by remote communication as provided herein. Please refer to the relevant portion of the Company’s Information Statement on the guidelines for physical attendance during the shareholders’ meeting.

Shareholders who wish to attend and participate in the meeting must register at https://conveneagm.com/ph/mpicagm on or before May 20, 2022. In addition, shareholders who wish to attend physically must inform the Company’s Corporate Secretary by email at [email protected] no later than April 20, 2022.

The following shall be the agenda of the meeting:

Call to Order Certification of Notice and Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 28, 2021 Report of the President and Chief Executive Officer Approval of the 2021 Audited Financial Statements Ratification of the Acts of the Board of Directors and Management for the year 2021 Election of the Directors for the ensuing Year Appointment of External Auditor of the Company for the year 2022 Other business that may properly be brought before the meeting Adjournment

The minutes of the 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting are available on the website of the Company (www.mpic.com.ph) and will be included in the Company’s Information Statement.

The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on April 27, 2022, as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Duly accomplished proxies shall be submitted on or before May 20, 2022, to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at 10F MGO Building, Legazpi cor. de la Rosa Streets, Makati City and/or by email to [email protected] Validation of proxies is set for May 23, 2022, at 2:00 pm.

Shareholders may vote electronically, subject to validation procedures.

The rules and procedures for participating in the meeting physically and virtually and for casting their votes in absentia are set forth in the Information Statement.

A copy of the Interim Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, with Management Discussion and Analysis shall be posted on the website of the Company (www.mpic.com.ph) on or before May 06, 2022.

A hard copy of the same Interim Unaudited Financial Statements will be provided to any requesting shareholder, free of charge, as soon as said Interim Unaudited Financial Statements becomes available but in no case later than May 06, 2022.

Very truly yours,



RICARDO M. PILARES III

Corporate Secretary

Makati City