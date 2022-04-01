^

San Juan City recognizes Ortigas Land as outstanding partner in pandemic response

April 1, 2022
San Juan City recognizes Ortigas Land as outstanding partner in pandemic response
From left: Atty. Bel Zamora, District Office head of Cong. Ronny Zamora, James Candelaria, AVP for Greenhills Mall Operations, San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora and San Juan Vice Mayor Warren Villa
MANILA, Philippines — The City of San Juan recently named Ortigas Land as one of the local government’s outstanding partners in its pandemic efforts.

The recognition was awarded during the 115th Araw ng San Juan celebration, which had the theme, “Pagpaparangal at Pagkilala Para sa mga Natatanging Institusyon at Mamamayan ng San Juan.”

During the event, Mayor Francis Zamora also underscored how the combined efforts of partners from the private and public sectors, donors and taxpayers, made San Juan a model city in its pandemic response.

The city’s achievements include being the first to vaccinate medical frontliners and the first to reach herd immunity. San Juan was also commended by the Department of Health for fully vaccinating 100% of the target population.

Ortigas Malls is among the first mall chains to have 100% of its staff and employees fully inoculated and boosted.

All of its branches also carry the local government unit’s Safety Seal Certification, which is issued only to establishments that strictly adhere to the Inter-Agency Task Force health guidelines and policies. The said certificate is renewed every six months, subject to continued compliance.

Ortigas Malls also supported San Juan City’s vaccination programs, turning the Theatre Mall at Greenhills Mall into an accessible, convenient vaccination center at the height of the pandemic. Through this partnership, the site was able to cater to more San Juan residents and non-residents, and increase vaccinations up to 1,500 a day. 

“We’re proud to have been a constant partner of San Juan City in its efforts amid the challenging health crisis,” said Arch. Renee Bacani, vice president of Ortigas Malls. “We remain committed to supporting and implementing initiatives for the good of our community, so we can all bounce back quickly and thrive in the new normal together.”

