



















































 
























^


 











 















Biz Memos


Notice of Dissolution: Redpod Inc.




The Philippine Star
February 28, 2022 | 5:20pm
 







Notice of Dissolution


NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that REDPOD INC., with registered address at Unit 506 Tower 1 Ayala Triangle Philippines, be dissolved effective July 27, 2021. That there are no creditors affected by the dissolution of the said Corporation.  Anyone with a valid claim against the company may contact Ms. Maureen L. Guerrero through mobile number 0917.5953759.


 
















 



DISSOLUTION

















Philstar

























    

  • Latest
    • 















Latest














Latest








 
Goodday boosts Filipinos&rsquo; health and spirits through product donation







12 days ago


Goodday boosts Filipinos’ health and spirits through product donation



12 days ago 


Through this effort, it has reached over 28 areas and LGUs across Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao, providing Filipinos with a...








Biz Memos
fbtw













Century Properties Group sets rate for 5-year bond




12 days ago 


P3B 1st tranche public offer ends February 18.








12 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw













British Chamber welcomes move to ratify Public Service Act




February 7, 2022 - 6:30am 


(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines welcomes the recent developments to the amendments to the Public Service Act (PSA), as the Congress ratified the Bicameral Conference Committee report reconciling...








February 7, 2022 - 6:30am
Biz Memos
fbtw













Going up for sustainable development 




February 4, 2022 - 9:20pm 


With the rapid urban sprawl in the Metro increasing pressure on our land, there is a need to consider the development of sustainable vertical cities.








February 4, 2022 - 9:20pm
Biz Memos
fbtw













Spectrum, Ajinomoto partner to advance sustainability goals







February 4, 2022 - 3:30pm


Spectrum, Ajinomoto partner to advance sustainability goals



February 4, 2022 - 3:30pm 


Spectrum has partnered with Ajinomoto Philippines Corporation Group to help the latter reduce its carbon footprint through...








Biz Memos
fbtw













Rebuilding toward resiliency







January 31, 2022 - 7:47pm


Rebuilding toward resiliency



By Louie Ferrer |
January 31, 2022 - 7:47pm 


The recent devastation of Typhoon Odette in the Visayas has been more than just a cause of concern for the business community...








Biz Memos
fbtw










Recommended














 

 






































Are you sure you want to log out?








X






Login


Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!









 
FORGOT PASSWORD?



SIGN IN







or sign in with