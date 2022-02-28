Notice of Dissolution: High Cosmic Pursuits Inc.
February 28, 2022 | 5:20pm
Notice of Dissolution
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that HIGH COSMIC PURSUITS INC., with registered address at Unit 506 Tower 1 Ayala Triangle Philippines, be dissolved effective December 20, 2021. That there are no creditors affected by the dissolution of the said Corporation. Anyone with a valid claim against the company may contact Ms. Maureen L. Guerrero through mobile number 0917.5953759.
