Rebuilding toward resiliency

The recent devastation of Typhoon Odette (international code name: Rai) in the Visayas has been more than just a cause of concern for the business community as the local economy was severely disrupted by massive damage to infrastructure and public utilities. In more ways than one, it definitely hit close to home for many of us as we invariably have family, friends or co-workers in these areas.

For one, “frightening” was my own description of the experience in our hometown of Surigao City, as my parents’ home strained against the strong winds of the typhoon. “Traumatic” was a word used by many colleagues in Cebu City, many of whom still do not have proper mobile network signal, electricity, nor water as of this writing.

Increasingly, we are finding solidarity in shared experiences of enduring mercurial weather disturbances — from Ondoy to Yolanda and countless others — which is something not exactly comforting but alarming. All the more, these occurrences underscore not only immediate and unequivocal action against climate change, but more resolute corporate social responsibility among us in the private sector.

Beacon in the dark

The Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) was just recently, in the past few years, a source of pride for the country for its world-class design as well as topnotch management and operations. In the aftermath of Typhoon Odette, it instead stands, for now, as a symbol of fortitude for Cebuanos and stranded tourists alike.

The GMR MEGAWIDE Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC) team immediately endeavored to attain partial operations at Terminal 1 within a couple of days after the typhoon’s onslaught, as the facilities served as the only shelter available for local and foreign travelers awaiting their flights. With the airport being the only brightly lit facility in the immediate locale, nearby residents have been welcomed to charge their mobile phones and use much-needed toilet facilities.

We are now preparing Terminal 2, which sustained less damage, to consolidate most of the operations at MCIA for better comfort of the passengers. This will also help improve our services and operations in the coming days. What has been truly remarkable are the patient and tireless efforts of the onground personnel, many of whom are locals who have been suffering from the typhoon aftermath themselves.

We extend our utmost gratitude to the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority, our carrier partners, ground handlers, housekeeping, security, transport partners, local government units and the rest of the aviation community for continuing sacrifice.

Photo Release Access to safe and potable water remains a critical aspect of disaster relief and rehabilitation efforts that Megawide is focusing on.

An oasis of essentials

We are also glad that Cebu2World (C2W), the entity overseeing the Carbon Market Redevelopment Project, was able to secure the site before the storm hit with the assistance of our EPC team in Cebu. Both the ongoing construction at the interim market and the Bagsakan, one of our first temporary market areas, are intact, with minimal damages reported. This has enabled vendors at the Bagsakan area to resume trade merely hours after Typhoon Odette left, transforming Carbon into a veritable oasis of essential supplies such as food, and water.

Improvements to the drainage system and sidewalk platform along Quezon Boulevard, implemented together with the local government of Cebu City, likewise proved critical and helped prevent flooding in Carbon. We aim to speed up these vital infrastructure developments in the coming weeks to facilitate mobility and improve access to water. In the meantime, we have helped install solar lighting to illuminate the marketplace.

We spoke with Mayor Mike Rama immediately and discussed how we can help accelerate the renovation of market facilities, create more resilient structures and send immediate supplies to barangays. We donated drinking water to communities around Carbon as this was scarce in the first few days after the Typhoon. We are also continuing to assist in clearing operations for Cebu City by lending equipment and personnel and installed solar-powered street lights in the market area.

In the long term, our efforts aim to ensure the improvement of facilities with the end goal of enhancing the resiliency of the district to withstand typhoons. This will necessitate allied but no less important works such as further drainage declogging and improvements, cleaning of waterways, and improvement of street infrastructure. Vendors will also be relocated to a cleaner, safer and more secure permanent facility.

First-world resiliency

Although vital connections to utilities such as electricity and water, as well as food and fuel supply are gradually being restored as we speak, many areas are still far from reaching the state of normalcy they enjoyed before the typhoon struck. The business sector is called to remain in solidarity with our stakeholders and fellowmen, and now more than ever, partnerships and multi-sectoral collaboration is key in rebuilding after this tragedy.

Most importantly, building back and building better should keep a sustainable future in mind. Resilience remains to be the key consideration in all our disaster relief and rehabilitation efforts. We at Megawide have long held this as a guiding principle in our vision for a First-World Philippines. Sustainable development is the only way we can achieve inclusive progress that will elevate us from our status as a developing economy into a nation that will be safer and stronger against risks and threats of our evolving planet.

The author is the Vice Chairman and Executive Director for Infrastructure Development of publicly listed infrastructure and engineering firm Megawide Construction Corporation.