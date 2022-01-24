



















































 












Philstar.com launches Portal for Self-Advertising powered by Adnuntius




Philstar.com
January 24, 2022
 





Philstar.com launches Portal for Self-Advertising powered by Adnuntius
Philstar.com and Adnuntius are now launching self-advertising to give local small and medium enterprises increased visibility in local media.
Photo Release




MANILA, Philippines — Local businesses benefit the most from being able to advertise their products through local publishers. However, in recent years, global Big Tech has dominated digital advertising also in this segment.


Understanding this, Philstar.com and Adnuntius are now launching self-advertising to give local small and medium enterprises increased visibility in local media.


User-friendly and impressive reach in minutes


Philstar.com’s Portal for Self-Advertising has a user-friendly interface that almost anyone can use to book a campaign.


Registering is easy, and the portal allows you to quickly design your display ad format, upload the creatives and specify your campaign requirements. In a matter of minutes, you can reach an audience of more than 1 million in the Philippines.


Advertisers create ads and track results


When creating a new campaign in the self-advertising portal, the advertiser can select from a portfolio of product options created by Philstar.com. For the soft launch, advertisers can choose from a selection of display ad formats that will run across Philstar’s Headlines and Entertainment sections. 


Once a product has been chosen, the advertiser can upload their creative material, connect a URL and add their budget.


The self-advertising dashboard provides a simple overview of the running and in-review campaigns, shows how much the advertiser’s budget is, and shows when the campaign is going to start and end.


Innovation that supports local publishers






Adnuntius Asia CEO Dirk Jacobs (left) and Philstar.com Ad Operations Manager Joel Liray

Photo Release








“It’s a software that makes it easier for the publisher to launch their own portal,” Dirk Jacobs, CEO at Adnuntius Asia, says. “It may take the publisher a couple of weeks to configure everything and get the design material. But self advertising is an easy way to get up and running for small buyers, which also empowers them to spend money directly on their chosen publisher."


"The self-advertising platform is an important innovation for Philstar.com, and this means we now can offer local small- and medium sized businesses our audience in a simple and quick way," Joel Liray, ad operations manager at Philstar.com, affirms.


 


Visit https://www.philstar.com/self-advertise to start creating ads. 


For more information, email Philstar.com at [email protected], or contact Adnuntius Asia via +65 8588 7879 or [email protected] 


 
















 



 Partner 






1 hour ago


1 hour ago 


Philstar.com and Adnuntius are now launching self-advertising to give local small and medium enterprises increased visibility...








