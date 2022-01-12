Globe temporarily closes select stores as COVID-19 cases soar
MANILA, Philippines — Globe announces the temporary closure of select stores in National Capital Region and other provinces, as COVID-19 cases surge. Globe is not spared from the current challenges of rising community infections.
This move is done to also ensure the safety of customers and store personnel.
The list of Globe Stores that will be temporarily closed are as follows:
Closed until January 12
- Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces
- ICONIC Globe Store, BGC, Taguig City
- Market Market, Taguig City
- SM Center Lemery, Lemery
- SM City Bacoor
- SM City Batangas, Batangas City
- SM City Marikina, Marikina City
- SM City Masinag, Antipolo City
- SM City Taytay, Rizal
Closed until January 13
- Nepo Mall, Dagupan
- SM City Lipa, Batangas
- SM City Naga, Naga City
- SM City Rosario, Cavite
Closed until January 14
- D’Mall, Boracay, Aklan
- Festival Supermall, Muntinlupa City
- Robinsons Galleria, Quezon City
- The District Imus, Imus
Closed until January 15
- SM City Lucena, Lucena City
- SM Molino, Bacoor
- SM City Santa Rosa, Sta. Rosa City
- SM City Urdaneta Central, Urdaneta City
Closed until January 16
- AliMall, Quezon City
- Gaisano Grand Fiesta Mall, Cebu
- SM City East Ortigas
- SM City Valenzuela, Valenzuela City
Closed until January 17
- SM City Clark, Angeles, Pampanga
Closed until further notice
- SM City Bacolod, Bacolod City
- SM City Baguio, Baguio City
Select Globe Stores will be open to handle important transactions. This includes plan application, upgrade, renewal and reactivation; device pick-up, change ownership, change SIM, device return and replacement, bills payments, GCash cash-ins and prepaid products.
In addition, Globe EasyHub all-in-one digital kiosks are open to allow customers to shop, pay, explore and even access information on how to request customer service support in Globe’s mobile platforms. EasyHub can be found in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM Manila and Robinson’s Place Bacolod City.
Customers may also download the updated GlobeOne app for free on Google Playstore and App store to be able to pay manage their Globe accounts.
Globe’s online shop is also available at https://shop.globe.com.ph for our customers’ needs. They can pay conveniently using GCash, the largest e-wallet service provider in the country. GCash can also be used to shop for essentials, pay utility bills, buy prepaid load and more.
For an updated list of Globe Stores, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/stay-safe-at-home/stores.html.
For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph.
- Latest