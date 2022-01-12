Globe temporarily closes select stores as COVID-19 cases soar

While select Globe Stores remain closed, customers can do their transactions such as paying bills through the Globe EasyHub. These all-in-one digital kiosks are open to allow customers to shop, pay, explore and even access information on how to request customer service support in Globe’s mobile platforms.

MANILA, Philippines — Globe announces the temporary closure of select stores in National Capital Region and other provinces, as COVID-19 cases surge. Globe is not spared from the current challenges of rising community infections.

This move is done to also ensure the safety of customers and store personnel.

The list of Globe Stores that will be temporarily closed are as follows:

Closed until January 12

Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces



ICONIC Globe Store, BGC, Taguig City



Market Market, Taguig City



SM Center Lemery, Lemery



SM City Bacoor



SM City Batangas, Batangas City



SM City Marikina, Marikina City



SM City Masinag, Antipolo City



SM City Taytay, Rizal

Closed until January 13

Nepo Mall, Dagupan



SM City Lipa, Batangas



SM City Naga, Naga City



SM City Rosario, Cavite

Closed until January 14

D’Mall, Boracay, Aklan



Festival Supermall, Muntinlupa City



Robinsons Galleria, Quezon City



The District Imus, Imus

Closed until January 15

SM City Lucena, Lucena City



SM Molino, Bacoor



SM City Santa Rosa, Sta. Rosa City



SM City Urdaneta Central, Urdaneta City

Closed until January 16

AliMall, Quezon City



Gaisano Grand Fiesta Mall, Cebu



SM City East Ortigas



SM City Valenzuela, Valenzuela City

Closed until January 17

SM City Clark, Angeles, Pampanga

Closed until further notice

SM City Bacolod, Bacolod City



SM City Baguio, Baguio City

Select Globe Stores will be open to handle important transactions. This includes plan application, upgrade, renewal and reactivation; device pick-up, change ownership, change SIM, device return and replacement, bills payments, GCash cash-ins and prepaid products.

In addition, Globe EasyHub all-in-one digital kiosks are open to allow customers to shop, pay, explore and even access information on how to request customer service support in Globe’s mobile platforms. EasyHub can be found in Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM Manila and Robinson’s Place Bacolod City.

Customers may also download the updated GlobeOne app for free on Google Playstore and App store to be able to pay manage their Globe accounts.

Globe’s online shop is also available at https://shop.globe.com.ph for our customers’ needs. They can pay conveniently using GCash, the largest e-wallet service provider in the country. GCash can also be used to shop for essentials, pay utility bills, buy prepaid load and more.

For an updated list of Globe Stores, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/stay-safe-at-home/stores.html.

For more information, visit www.globe.com.ph.