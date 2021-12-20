Globe sets up more Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging stations in areas hit by Typhoon Odette

Service restorations continue in VisMin

Relief efforts will begin December 20

To help communities affected by typhoon Odette, Globe has set up more Libreng Tawag and Libreng Charging (LTLC) stations in the Visayas and Mindanao regions. At least 16 stations are now operational to help families connect with their loved ones.

In Visayas:

1. J.A. Clarin, Tagbilaran City

2. Near Petron Gas Station, Brgy Ubujan, Tagbilaran City

3. Bayantel Office, Ramos, Cebu City

4. Globe IT Park, Lahug, Cebu City

5. Pardo Public Market, Cebu City

6. Shell Station, Brgy. Songco, Borongan City, Eastern Samar

7. Gaisano Grand Parki Area, Brgy.Central, Orquin St., Calbayog City, Western Samar

8. Jaro Plaza in front of Jaro Cathedral Church, Jaro, Iloilo City

9. In front of Municipal Hall (People's Center), San Joaquin, Iloilo

10. Quezon Park, Dumaguete City

11. Brgy Tangub, Bacolod City beside 7th Day adventist Church

12. Brgy Estefania, Bacolod City before Sta. Fe Resort

13. Poblacion 2, near RD Pawnshop, Santiago Agusan del Norte

In Mindanao:

1. Rose Pharmacy National Highway (near Gaisano Mall), Malaybalay, Bukidnon

2. Brgy. Lumbo near Covered Court and Bus Stop, Valencia City, Bukidnon

3. Main Road, Zone 3 , Brgy. Sta. Ana, Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental

Ongoing service restorations in various areas affected by the typhoon have been hampered by the prolonged lack of commercial power. Cell sites equipped with alternate power such as gensets need to be refilled. However, deliveries of supplies are also hampered by roadblocks.

Since Friday, Globe has restored services in Bukidnon, Agusan del Sur, Camiguin, Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga Sibugay.

In the aftermath of typhoon Odette, about 40 towers were affected across Visayas and Mindanao. The highest impacts were reported in Cebu, Negros, Bohol and Leyte. There were about 20 towers badly hit in Cebu.

Donation channels through the new GlobeOne app and GCash app are open for customers who may want to support relief operations. Partner organizations include Ayala Foundation Inc., GMA Kapuso Foundation, and Rise Against Hunger Philippines.

As part of Globe's support for communities affected by Typhoon Odette, the company and its partner organizations will conduct relief efforts for 10,000 families starting Monday, December 20. The relief operations will benefit Siargao, Dinagat Islands, Maasin City, Butuan City, Cagayan de Oro City, Cebu CIty and municipalities in Palawan, Bohol, Iloilo, Leyte, Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Surigao del Notre, Surigao del Sur, and Bukidnon.

