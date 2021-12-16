



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Biz Memos

                        
Meralco secures ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management system

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 16, 2021 | 1:45pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Meralco secures ISO 9001:2015 certification for quality management system
The ceremonial awarding was held on December 9 at the Meralco headquarters in Pasig City.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Networks Group of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) has been awarded with an ISO 9001:2015 certification for incorporating quality management system (QMS) in its operations.



This is a testament of Meralco’s commitment in #KeepingTheLightsOn and in providing service excellence to its customers, the community, and the country despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic.



Present during the ceremonial awarding on December 9 at the Meralco headquarters in Pasig City were Sheena Santos, Meralco Substation Services Asset Management staff engineer and Networks ISO 9001:2015 Certification project manager; Marvin Gonsalves, SAVP and head of Networks Project Portfolio Management and Networks ISO 9001:2015 Certification project sponsor; Ronnie Aperocho, Meralco SVP and head of Networks; Gilmore Rivera, SOCOTEC Philippines Inc. operations director; Jose Reyes Jr., Meralco VP and head of Networks Technology and Asset Management and Networks QMS manager; and Jerah Duran, SOCOTEC Philippines Inc. marketing officer.



ISO 9001 is an international standard on quality management system that shows the ability of an organization to consistently provide quality products and services that meet the requirements of customers.



The certification was issued on May 25 by SOCOTEC Certification Philippines Inc. under the recognition of United Kingdom Accreditation System (UKAS) following a series of audits.



 



DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ISO CERTIFICATION
                                                      MERALCO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 From reading to being: NexGen CEO on his story and style
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
From reading to being: NexGen CEO on his story and style


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
From being inspired by news clippings of successful entrepreneurs of yesterday, Fred Hui comes full circle by being on an...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 British Chamber confident in passage of RTLA, FIA amendments
                              


                              

                                 December 9, 2021 - 5:52am                              


                                                            
(As released) The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines on Thursday cited the Philippines' long-term economic recovery as a reason for Congress to pass Duterte’s administration's urgent priority bills.

                                                         


      

         

            
7 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PLDT Home, Robinsons Malls mark exciting partnership with home internet application &lsquo;Fast Lanes&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
PLDT Home, Robinsons Malls mark exciting partnership with home internet application ‘Fast Lanes’


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
PLDT Home, Robinsons Malls mark exciting partnership with home internet application ‘Fast Lanes’

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SM Supermalls unites with gov&rsquo;t in 3-day national vaccination drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
SM Supermalls unites with gov’t in 3-day national vaccination drive


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
In its bid to further ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in the Philippines, SM Supermalls joined the government’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 British Chamber looks forward to Duterte's RTLA bill signing
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
16 days ago

                              
                              
British Chamber looks forward to Duterte's RTLA bill signing


                              

                                 16 days ago                              


                                                            
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson participated in the Philippine Economic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nestl&eacute; Philippines named among top workplaces in Asia at the ACES Awards 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
20 days ago

                              
                              
Nestlé Philippines named among top workplaces in Asia at the ACES Awards 2021


                              

                                 20 days ago                              


                                                            
Nestlé Philippines was recently named as one of the top workplaces in Asia by the Asia Corporate Excellence & Sustainability...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with