



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Biz Memos

                        
PLDT’s Anabelle Lim Chua named 2021 ING-Finex CFO of the Year

                        

                        
Philstar.com
November 23, 2021 | 5:30pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
PLDTâ€™s Anabelle Lim Chua named 2021 ING-Finex CFO of the Year
Chua, who serves as PLDT's SVP, chief finance officer and chief risk management officer, is the second consecutive female to win the prestigious CFO of the Year award, which speaks volumes about the excellence in leadership of women in power amid trying times.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — For the second straight year honoring “game-changing” CFOs, the country’s most outstanding finance steward is a woman.



PLDT’s Anabelle Lim Chua was awarded the 2021 ING-Finex CFO of the Year in the 15th edition of the longest-running and most prestigious award program for finance chief officers. The search looks at four major qualities of CFO’s—as a strategist, catalyst, steward and operator—which Chua passed with flying colors.



“I always believe that numbers need to tell the story,” Chua said. “We have to make our people understand what these numbers are saying. We have to look at the people, the work they put in, what they’re doing to achieve these numbers. And that has made me realize that being a CFO is much more than knowing my numbers—that being an outstanding CFO meant being a positive force in all aspects of the business, in all parts of the organization.”



Now in her 23rd year with PLDT, Chua serves as the company’s SVP, chief finance officer and chief risk management officer. Her job has evolved through the years—going well beyond managing cash flows and maintaining financial viability.



She is also a director of Meralco, another listed company in the MVP group, chairing its Board Finance Committee; and a director of the Philippine Stock Exchange, representing the Issuers sector.



Chua has been pivotal in sealing several landmark deals, such as a $600-million bond issuance in 2020. The feat marked PLDT’s return to the international capital market after an 18-year hiatus, and was recognized by the International Financing Review as the Philippines’ “Best Capital Market Deal of the Year.”



 A CPA Board topnotcher, Chua graduated magna cum laude after taking up BS Business Administration and Accountancy at the University of the Philippines (Diliman) in the ’80s. Despite never having gone to graduate school or taking up an MBA like many of her peers, she managed to prove her mettle in finance, even amid turbulent times.



MVP Group chairman Manny V. Pangilinan fondly recalls his first encounter with Chua, describing her as a “tough lady.”



“Anabelle can stand up to somebody like myself and always do the right thing through the ups and downs of this company,” Pangilinan said. “She has always had the courage to disclose what’s good and not so good, after all these years.”



Meanwhile, PLDT president and CEO Alfredo Panlilio lauds Chua’s critical thinking, keen business acumen and analytical mind.



“Anabelle is a very strong finance person and a very critical thinker,” Panlilio said. “That helps me in my job, as well as the management committee. When we discuss business matters, initiatives and products, she can challenge those very critical discussions on where we want to bring the company.”



Chua is the second consecutive female to win the prestigious CFO of the Year award, which speaks volumes about the excellence in leadership of women in power amid trying times.



“An outstanding CFO displays strong and balanced leadership across a wide array of activities and multiple organizations. We need to lead by setting a ‘tone at the top’ that cascades into a culture of excellence for everyone in the group," she said. 



The ING-FINEX CFO of the Year award was launched in 2006 through a permanent partnership between the Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines (FINEX), the country’s premier organization for finance and business professionals, and ING Bank, N.V. The search was envisioned to inspire the next generation of Philippine financial leaders by recognizing the work of those making their mark in the present.



 



For more information about the ING-FINEX CFO of the Year Award, visit www.ingfinexcfooftheyear.com.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      FINANCIAL EXECUTIVES INSTITUTE OF THE PHILIPPINES
                                                      PLDT
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 World-class UK pork promoted in the Philippines; animal welfare and traceability in focus
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
World-class UK pork promoted in the Philippines; animal welfare and traceability in focus


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Recently, the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines hosted a two-part virtual event promoting UK pork in the Philippin...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco energizes COVID-19 treatment and quarantine facility in Quezon City
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
5 days ago

                              
                              
Meralco energizes COVID-19 treatment and quarantine facility in Quezon City


                              

                                 5 days ago                              


                                                            
Meralco installed a new primary metering facility connecting the privately-owned Quirino Memorial Medical Center to the utility’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 2022 candidates to bare plans for SMEs on Go Negosyo's 'Kandidatalks' show
                              


                              

                                 November 17, 2021 - 7:58am                              


                                                            
(As released) How do the national candidates in the 2022 elections plan to help the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises? This is what “Kandidatalks” aims to answer in its series of shows...

                                                         


      

         

            
6 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 British Chamber aims to attract UK investments  in Davao
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 days ago

                              
                              
British Chamber aims to attract UK investments  in Davao


                              

                                 10 days ago                              


                                                            
British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelsonparticipated in the recently concluded...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PAGEONE wins Best PR Agency; CEO is Best PR Practitioner in ASEAN PR Excellence Awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 days ago

                              
                              
PAGEONE wins Best PR Agency; CEO is Best PR Practitioner in ASEAN PR Excellence Awards


                              

                                 11 days ago                              


                                                            
Multi-awarded communications consulting firm PAGEONE Group made a clean sweep at the 3rd ASEAN PR Excellence Awards.

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSBank posts P1.26 billion in net income as of 3Q2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
17 days ago

                              
                              
PSBank posts P1.26 billion in net income as of 3Q2021


                              

                                 17 days ago                              


                                                            
PSBank registered a net income of P1.26 billion for the first nine months of 2021, driven by increase in non-interest income,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with