Meralco energizes COVID-19 treatment and quarantine facility in Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines — In its continuing support to the government and private sector’s fight against COVID-19, Meralco installed a new primary metering facility connecting the privately-owned Quirino Memorial Medical Center to the utility’s distribution line.

This project also involved the retirement of three 75-kVA Distribution Transformers, which were earlier used as a temporary facility for the said hospital.

This COVID-19 treatment and quarantine facility, located along Katipunan Street, Barangay Blue Ridge A., Quezon City, is one of the many vital COVID-19 facilities in the Meralco franchise area that are given the highest priority in terms of providing safe, adequate and reliable supply of electricity, in line with the company’s thrust to assist the government during the pandemic.

To date, more than 140 vital COVID-19 facilities have already been energized by Meralco which include government offices, hospitals, testing laboratories, quarantine and vaccination centers, and vaccine storage facilities.

DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release.