Biz Memos

                        
2022 candidates to bare plans for SMEs on Go Negosyo's 'Kandidatalks' show

                        

                        
(As released) How do the national candidates in the 2022 elections plan to help the country’s micro, small and medium enterprises? This is what “Kandidatalks” aims to answer in its series of shows featuring candidates for national positions in the coming 2022 elections. Premiering on November 19, “Kandidatalks” is expected to be a widely watched forum over Go Negosyo’s Go Negoshow, which attracts almost half a million total views on its thrice-weekly shows.






A project of Go Negosyo as a special series on its Go Negoshow which streams live over Facebook, “Kandidatalks” will focus on what the 2022 elections hold for the country’s small, medium and micro-entrepreneurs.

 

“Kandidatalks” hosts Betong Sumaya and Love Añover will keep things light and fun, giving viewers a chance to get to know the candidates on a personal level. Go Negosyo Lead Adviser Josephine Romero will be on hand to moderate the discussion, as will  Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship and Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion.

 

“Kandidatalks'' is seen to raise the level of discussion on the 2022 elections, and is designed to encourage people to listen to the platforms of national candidates, specifically on their plans to help entrepreneurs. In addition, the show will be giving away a total of P2 million over the course of the “Kandidatalks” series to help lucky viewers to establish or to grow their own businesses. The series coincides with Go Negosyo’s 16th anniversary this November.

 

“There are so many MSMEs in the country, and they contribute so much to the economy. We would like to know the plans of these national candidates for helping our entrepreneurs,” Concepcion said.

 

He added that there are several issues facing the country’s entrepreneurs. Foremost is how they will recover from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic as many have outstanding loans as well as employees who depend on them. The role of women, who make up a big portion of the country’s entrepreneurs, is also expected to be part of the discussion.

 

“Leadership will be crucial in ushering the Philippines out of the pandemic and into the path of recovery and growth,” Concepcion said.

 

The Presidential, Vice Presidential, and Senatorial candidates are expected to attend “Kandidatalks”. The show will premiere on November 19 at 6 p.m., with more shows to be streamed live until December.

 

The candidates themselves chose when they wish to appear on “Kandidatalks”. Ernesto Abella will be the first guest on the premier broadcast on November 19, followed by Vice President Leni Robredo on Nov. 22, Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Nov. 24, Ka Leody de Guzman on Nov. 26, and former Sen. Bongbong Marcos on December 1.

 

Sen. Ping Lacson (Dec. 20), Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso are set to appear on Kandidatalks, as are Vice Presidential candidates former Manila Mayor Lito Atienza on Dec. 3, former Davao City Mayor Sarah Duterte Carpio, Sen. Francis Pangilinan, Sen Vicente Sotto, and Dr. Willie Ong are also expected to appear on the show.

 

To watch “Kandidatalks”, simply like the Go Negosyo page on Facebook, and watch its Facebook Live streaming of “Kandidatalks”, starting on November 19 at 6 p.m. Updates on schedules will also be posted on the Go Negosyo Facebook page. — As released



 



--



                                                      GO NEGOSYO
                                                      JOEY CONCEPCION
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
