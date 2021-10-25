Ripple, Tranglo Singaporeâ€™s partnership scales to new heights in Asia Pacific





































































 




   

   









Biz Memos

                        
Ripple, Tranglo Singapore's partnership scales to new heights in Asia Pacific

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 25, 2021 | 6:15pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
The partnership has demonstrated significant momentum within six months, with Tranglo launching its first live On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service on RippleNet in the Philippines, and with plans to introduce more corridors in the months to come. 
Ripple, the leading provider of enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions for cross-border payments, announced new milestones in its partnership with Tranglo following Ripple’s intent to acquire a 40% stake in Asia’s leading cross-border payments specialist in March 2021 to scale the footprint of RippleNet, Ripple’s global financial network, in the region and beyond.



The partnership has demonstrated significant momentum within six months, with Tranglo launching its first live On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service on RippleNet in the Philippines, and with plans to introduce more corridors in the months to come. 



The Philippines is Asia's third largest remittance-receiving country, where funds sent home from Filipino Overseas Foreign Workers are an economic lifeline. ODL leverages the digital asset XRP for instant and low-cost cross-border payments, eliminating the need for costly pre-funded accounts.



In addition, Tranglo’s cross-border payments expertise has played a critical role in meeting customer demand and supporting existing RippleNet corridors in the Asia Pacific—with multiple fiat connections already established with existing customers, including:



    
	
  • BKK Forex: a fully licensed remittance and foreign exchange company in Singapore
    • 
	
  • DeeMoney: a Thailand-based financial solutions provider offering money transfers and foreign currency exchange services
    • 
	
  • Siam Commercial Bank: one of Thailand’s leading universal banks
    • 




Through these new fiat connections on RippleNet, Tranglo will process multiple currencies in the Asia Pacific, including Philippine Peso and Thai Baht, via its proprietary single interface platform Tranglo Connect.



With each country in the Asia Pacific having its own currency and unique payments infrastructure, the payments landscape is highly fragmented and lacks interoperability. Yet, it continues to be one of the fastest-growing for RippleNet with transactions growing 130% year-over-year—as the region’s many SMEs, fintechs and payment service providers look to address the current challenges associated with cross-border payments.







Brooks Entwistle, managing director of RippleNet in APAC and MENA

Photo Release









“The strong traction with Tranglo in the past 6 months alone is testament to how we’re executing well on our shared mission to transform the cross-border payments experience in the Asia Pacific, a region which is often tricky to navigate,” said Brooks Entwistle, managing director of RippleNet in APAC and MENA.



“Tranglo’s in-depth regional experience has been extremely instrumental in expanding RippleNet in the Asia Pacific, and I’m excited to see us further collaborate to scale our partnership to new heights,” he added. 



Tranglo Group CEO Jacky Lee said: “We have successfully unified local and regional support infrastructure using XRP as the bridging currency. With ODL and RippleNet, our partners can look forward to a more seamless payment experience. We expect more such collaborations in line with our mission to provide equitable and accessible financial services, especially in the Asia Pacific.”



RippleNet leverages blockchain technology to help partners across a global network accelerate their business performance and scale. It delivers a superior end-customer experience, simplified network partnering, liquidity management solutions, lines of credit, and state-of-the-art infrastructure to enable real-time payments.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

