M Lhuillier becomes authorized lottery agent

With more than 3,000 branches across the country, M Lhuillier’s wide reach, safe and convenient services make it the perfect partner for the government-owned corporation to make lotto more accessible even to those living in far-flung areas.

MANILA, Philippines — Betting on the lottery has long been a part of the Filipino culture. For many, it is their "ticket" to live a stable and comfortable life. Though the prize may be elusive, many cling on to the hope that they could be the next millionaire.

M Lhuillier Financial Services Inc. has brought this hope closer to many Filipinos as it formally launched its partnership with the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) last September 17.

Although select M Lhuillier branches in the Visayas have started selling tickets last September 8 as part of its soft opening, the company is now gearing for nationwide implementation by the end of this year.

Apart from in-store ticket purchases, M Lhuillier is set to operate and maintain sales outlets for online lottery tickets.

In becoming the first corporate-owned chain of business in PCSO history to be an authorized lottery agent, M Lhuillier Vice President Jude Millares said, “Our mission as a non-bank financial institution to be the Tulay ng PaMLyang Pilipino complements the primary objective of PCSO as a charity sweepstake.”

“Its (PCSO) foundation to helping the less fortunate is also the basis of why we do what we do as a business. We believe that this endeavor will only strengthen and further our efforts in aiding the many communities that M Lhuillier has adopted,” he added.

How to purchase a PCSO Lotto Ticket

Fill out the “Bet” slip form. Choose your preferred numbers.

Submit the form along with the payment to the Front Line Associate.

Get your ticket from the Front Line Associate.

How to claim your PCSO Lotto Prize

Give your lotto ticket to the Front Line Associate for validation. Ensure that your ticket is not damaged and it must be free from any erasure, stain, crease and mutilation.

Claim your prize.

Note: M Lhuillier may only release prizes not exceeding P10,000. Winnings beyond this amount will be referred to PCSO for validation and payment.

“For only P20, you may be the next millionaire. But keep in mind that it’s not really just about winning, it’s also about helping because your P20 will go a long way,” Millares shared.

Most of the proceeds go towards helping the less fortunate in the country by financing health programs, rendering medical assistance and services to the disadvantaged sectors of society and performing other charitable work.

Remaining true to its commitment to be in the service of the Filipinos, M Lhuillier Financial Services Inc. makes it easier for hopeful individuals to take their chance on the huge jackpot prize that could possibly change their lives and give aid to those in need.

For more information, follow M Lhuillier Financial Services Inc. on Facebook or visit https://mlhuillier.com/. For inquiries, contact Customer Care through its toll-free number 1-800-1-0572-3252 or email customercare@mlhuillier.com.