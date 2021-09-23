UDENNA Foundation, partners provide food packs to 200 families

MANILA, Philippines — Amid implementation of community quarantines and protocols which left many families struggling to get by, the UDENNA Foundation, in partnership with the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Civil-Military Operations Group, Tokyo 2020 Gold Medalist in Women's 55-kg Weightlifting Ssg. Hidilyn F. Diaz, Worklink Services Inc. and Phoenix Super LPG, provided 200 food packs to families from Barangay Bagumbayan, Eastwood, Quezon City through the PAF Malasakit Pantry last September 21.

The PAF Malasakit Pantry aims to help communities who suffer from the effects of various lockdowns and loss of livelihoods brought about by the pandemic.

Diaz and Tokyo 2020 Bronze Medalist in Middleweight Boxing Sgt. Eumir Felix DS. Marcial attended the event and assisted in giving the food packs to the recipients.

Since the start of the pandemic, the UDENNA Foundation has been exerting efforts in gathering the collective resources of the UDENNA Group and translating them into projects that help the country overcome this health crisis.

Photo Release Ssg. Hidilyn F. Diaz (left) and Sgt. Eumir Felix DS. Marcial (center) with one of the beneficiaries (right)

UDENNA Foundation President Cherylyn C. Uy said, “We hope that these food packs provide comfort to the affected families and help inspire fellow Filipinos to contribute in any way they can to enrich the lives of those left vulnerable in these uncertain times.”

“Let’s foster the spirit of Bayanihan and work together in aiding those suffering from the challenges brought by the pandemic”, said PAF Col. Roy Lopez.

“Madami tayong kababayan na nawalan ng trabaho at nagugutom dahil sa pandemya, kaya kailangan natin magtulungan,” shared Marcial.

“Sana magpatuloy ang mga programang tulad nito at umapaw ang suporta, para kahit papaano ay makaranas ng ginhawa ang mga nangangailangan,” said Diaz.

UDENNA Foundation commits to continue its efforts in extending help to those in need and collaborate with different sectors to end the pandemic.

UCARE or CommUnity Care is a program of UDENNA Foundation that aims to find synergies across the different companies under UDENNA to feed, protect and transport the community.

This call to action is hinged on Udenna Corporation Chairman Dennis Uy’s belief that all efforts, no matter how small, done together can lead to better lives for the Filipino.