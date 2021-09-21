AllDay Supermarket makes grocery shopping faster, safer with self-checkout counters powered by PayMaya

AllDay customer uses the self-checkout counter to pay for her grocery items at AllDay EVIA Lifestyle branch.

MANILA, Philippines — Customers of Filipino-owned AllDay Supermarket can now self-checkout their groceries through its pioneering cashierless counters in two simple steps: scan the items and pay using any debit, credit or prepaid card or PayMaya QR through PayMaya ONE terminals.

A first for the Philippine retail industry, AllDay Supermarket introduced the concept early this year at its Evia Lifestyle Center branch and its Libis branch. These branches are equipped with PayMaya ONE terminals, allowing AllDay to accept digital payments via PayMaya QR and any credit, debit or prepaid card, as well as other e-wallets.

After trying out the new self-checkout counters, local shoppers have expressed excitement and delight over the unique retail experience.

“Mas madali ang self-checkout counters. Hindi na kailangang pumila ng mahaba. Hindi na kailangan hintayin matapos yung customer na nasa unahan mo,” said Leony Labos, a regular customer of AllDay who uses the self-checkout service.

(Self-checkout counters are easier. There are no long lines. You don't need to wait long for the customer in front of you).

“Yung first time siyempre nakaka-nerbiyos. Pero once na matutunan mo na yung steps, okay na, magagamay mo na," said Emman Laanan, another customer who tried out AllDay’s self-checkout counter in Libis.

(I was nervous when I tried it for the first time, but when I learned about the steps, it was easy to navigate).

Beyond keeping up with the times, retail establishments such as AllDay Supermarket have practical reasons to embrace technologies that provide convenience and efficiency to their customers and operations.

Consumers in the New Normal prefer fast, safe and rewarding digital payment transactions. Retail merchants, meanwhile, need to have the capability to accept different digital payment methods such as card and QR payments via banks and e-wallets—or risk losing a sale.

Retailers also have to consider factors such as limited display space for multiple card terminals and QR standees and the security and efficiency of the payment platform.

AllDay has been continuously innovating its stores to provide the best service to customers and to outpace the Philippine landscape of supermarkets. Placing self-checkout counters with PayMaya's technology is a new feature in their stores that provides convenience and efficiency to their customers as well as safety during the pandemic.

"We are proud to power AllDay Supermarket's self-checkout terminals. Contactless solutions are the way to go for on-ground retail transactions. At PayMaya, we are enabling enterprise customers like AllDay with the tools to power their retail innovations," said Shailesh Baidwan, president at PayMaya.

AllDay's trailblazing move underscores the reality that digital transactions have gone beyond measures of modernization and convenience, having taken on greater relevance—if not urgency—amid COVID-19, with social distancing measures now ingrained as part of the norm.

“I recommend self-checkout lalo ngayong pandemic,” said Laanan. “Magandang ini-implement para less yung hawaan.”

(I recommend the use of self-checkout counters, especially with the pandemic. It will lessen the transmission of the virus).

AllDay aims to roll out more self-checkout counters in different branches nationwide.

Aside from powering AllDay's pioneering self-checkout counters, PayMaya has brought a safer and more convenient payment experience to the grocery chain's 33 physical stores and online commerce site.

PayMaya is the only end-to-end digital payments ecosystem enabler in the Philippines, with platforms and services that cut across consumers, merchants, communities and government.

It provides more than 38 million Filipinos with access to financial services through its consumer platforms. Customers can conveniently pay, add money, cash out or remit through its over 300,000 digital touchpoints nationwide.

Its Smart Padala by PayMaya network of over 55,000 partner agent touchpoints serves as last-mile digital financial hubs in communities, providing the unbanked and underserved access to digital services.

Through its enterprise business, it is the largest digital payments processor for key industries in the country, including "every day" merchants such as the largest retail, food, gas and ecommerce merchants as well as government agencies and units.