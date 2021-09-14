Panasonic, Mandaluyong City join hands to bring back the Filipino smile with nanoe X technology

MANILA, Philippines — Panasonic, as part of its global campaign to spread the anti-COVID-19 technology of nanoeTM X has recently donated nanoe air purifiers and nanoeTM X generators to the City of Mandaluyong for use in vaccination centers. These have been verified to have inhibitory effects on the novel coronavirus.

The social good initiative was welcomed by no less than Mandaluyong City Mayor Carmelita “Menchie” Abalos and City Health Officer Dr. Alex Sta. Maria last September 3 at the SM Megatrade Hall vaccination site.

Panasonic representatives Masaru Toyota, president and chief executive officers of Panasonic Air-Conditioning Philippines (PACPH), Yosuke Tanaka, country head manager of Life Solutions Group, and Francis Serrato, manager of Communication & Product Planning, were present during the turnover.

“We truly are grateful to Panasonic for providing our city’s health workers and our Mandalenyos with the gift of safety and protection brought by the nanoe and nanoeTM X anti-COVID-19 technology,” said Mayor Abalos.

The Mandaluyong City Health Officer Dr. Alex Sta, Maria added, “With the nanoeTM X generators and nanoe air purifiers, we can all breathe a sigh of relief as we enter our vaccination sites with a little more confidence in knowing that we have added layers of protection against COVID-19.”

“We in Panasonic truly believe that we all must do our part to act together to protect ourselves, our families and most especially our frontliners, doctors, nurses and health workers against the pandemic. Our nanoeTM X technology has been proven to help improve air quality we breathe indoors,” said Masaru Toyota.

Yosuke Tanaka added, “In the next few months, Panasonic will continue to reach out to a number of LGU vaccination sites to help make these areas safer not just for doctors and health workers but also the vaccinees as we act together against the pandemic.”

To find out more on how one can protect their homes offices, and other areas against the resurgence of COVID-19, check out https://www.panasonic.com/ph/nanoe/.