Haier Appliances Philippines gives students tablets to stay connected during new normal

MANILA, Philippines — Haier Appliances Philippines started an outreach program to help students have access to online resources and achieve their academic dreams in the midst of a global pandemic. The appliance corporation provided 45 junior high-school students from Mambugan High School with tablets they can use for their online classes.

The students who received the tablets are from the top of their classes and have the least financial capabilities. They were selected as Haier Appliances Philippines wants to help the students who need them the most.

True to their campaign slogan “Istudyanteng Konektado, Sa Buhay Aasenso,” the Haier Appliances Philippines team turned over the tablets to the school’s head teacher, Margaret Velasco. She couldn’t contain her gratitude to Haier Appliances Philippines for selecting their school to receive new tablets.

These tablets are vital to the students in the next school year. She shared that since most of them don’t own gadgets, they couldn’t keep up with their online classes.

“The pandemic hit every Filipino family including the way the children learn. With this, we believe that providing tablet devices can help students to have their online classes. Haier believes that helping students to continue their education will help our economy in the long run," Yan Xuhong, Haier Appliances Philippines president and CEO, says.

With the rise of COVID-19, students experienced challenges adapting to the new normal. Having to transition from face-to face to online classes, some students had to take a break from school since not every student can own a laptop, tablet or any device that would allow them to perform the activities that the new normal entails.

Lyn Villafuerte, senior brand and marketing manager of Haier Appliances Philippines handing over the tablet to one of the recipients.

As per pandemic protocols, safety protocols mandated by the government were observed by the parents and guardians of the students attended the program.

Aside from helping in the education sector, Haier Appliances Philippines always maintains its corporate-social responsibility in various communities in the Philippines.

In December 2020, they gave three magic cooling refrigerators to three people and their nominators to help during the pandemic. They also started a donation drive for the 650 families affected by Typhoon Ulysses. In 2019, they donated appliances to Gentle Hands Orphanage and donated two T-Door refrigerators to the frontliners in St. Lukes Global City.

Furthermore, Yan added that, “Filipino households are increasingly accepting Haier appliances to be part of their household. As part of showing our appreciation for Filipino families, we have thought of having programs that will help its members.”

Many months into the pandemic, several students still seek help through various means so that they can maintain their studies during quarantine periods. Haier Appliances Philippines continues to create programs that will not only help students finish their schooling but will help build communities in the long run.