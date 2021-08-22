







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Haier Appliances Philippines gives students tablets to stay connected during new normal
Haier Appliances Philippines provided 45 junior high-school students from Mambugan High School with tablets they can use for their online classes. Photo shows (front row from left) Mary Jane, Dayto, Teacher III Brigada Eskwela Coordinator, Romel Ligutan, Head Teacher II of A.P. Dept., Rutchelle Nacolanga , Chairman of MAPEH Dept., Lyn Villafuerte, senior brand and marketing Manager, Haier Appliances Philippines, Edmar Bernal, digital marketing supervisor, Haier Appliances Philippines, Maribel Javonillo, Head Teacher II of Science Dept.
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Haier Appliances Philippines gives students tablets to stay connected during new normal

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 22, 2021 - 10:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Haier Appliances Philippines started an outreach program to help students have access to online resources and achieve their academic dreams in the midst of a global pandemic. The appliance corporation provided 45 junior high-school students from Mambugan High School with tablets they can use for their online classes.



The students who received the tablets are from the top of their classes and have the least financial capabilities. They were selected as Haier Appliances Philippines wants to help the students who need them the most.



True to their campaign slogan “Istudyanteng Konektado, Sa Buhay Aasenso,” the Haier Appliances Philippines team turned over the tablets to the school’s head teacher, Margaret Velasco. She couldn’t contain her gratitude to Haier Appliances Philippines for selecting their school to receive new tablets.



These tablets are vital to the students in the next school year. She shared that since most of them don’t own gadgets, they couldn’t keep up with their online classes.



“The pandemic hit every Filipino family including the way the children learn. With this, we believe that providing tablet devices can help students to have their online classes. Haier believes that helping students to continue their education will help our economy in the long run," Yan Xuhong, Haier Appliances Philippines president and CEO, says.



With the rise of COVID-19, students experienced challenges adapting to the new normal. Having to transition from face-to face to online classes, some students had to take a break from school since not every student can own a laptop, tablet or any device that would allow them to perform the activities that the new normal entails.







Lyn Villafuerte, senior brand and marketing manager of Haier Appliances Philippines handing over the tablet to one of the recipients.







As per pandemic protocols, safety protocols mandated by the government were observed by the parents and guardians of the students attended the program.



Aside from helping in the education sector, Haier Appliances Philippines always maintains its corporate-social responsibility in various communities in the Philippines.



In December 2020, they gave three magic cooling refrigerators to three people and their nominators to help during the pandemic. They also started a donation drive for the 650 families affected by Typhoon Ulysses. In 2019, they donated appliances to Gentle Hands Orphanage and donated two T-Door refrigerators to the frontliners in St. Lukes Global City.



Furthermore, Yan added that, “Filipino households are increasingly accepting Haier appliances to be part of their household. As part of showing our appreciation for Filipino families, we have thought of having programs that will help its members.”



Many months into the pandemic, several students still seek help through various means so that they can maintain their studies during quarantine periods. Haier Appliances Philippines continues to create programs that will not only help students finish their schooling but will help build communities in the long run.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      HAIER
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Haier Appliances Philippines gives students tablets to stay connected during new normal
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
Haier Appliances Philippines gives students tablets to stay connected during new normal


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Haier Appliances Philippines started an outreach program to help students have access to online resources and achieve their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Smart introduces new 5G-ready SIM with biggest inclusions on country's fastest mobile network
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
11 hours ago

                              
                              
Smart introduces new 5G-ready SIM with biggest inclusions on country's fastest mobile network


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Leading mobile services provider Smart Communications Inc. (Smart) is making it simpler for mobile users to cover all their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sun Life opens new trust company in Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Sun Life opens new trust company in Philippines


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Sun Life Philippines is officially entering the trust business with the launch of Sun Life Investment Management and Trust...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 British Chamber Philippines to continue promoting investment opportunities
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
4 days ago

                              
                              
British Chamber Philippines to continue promoting investment opportunities


                              

                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
(As released) British Chamber of Commerce Philippine Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson said vaccination is crucial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Year one of plastic neutrality: Nestl&eacute; Philippines recovers 27,000 tons of waste
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Year one of plastic neutrality: Nestlé Philippines recovers 27,000 tons of waste


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
Since August 2020, the company has collected, co-processed and diverted from the environment over 27,000 metric tons...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Increased vaccination rate key to reopening after NCR ECQ, says British Chamber
                              


                              

                                 August 15, 2021 - 12:54am                              


                                                            
Parallel policies stressing both health and the economy should determine decisions on whether to extend the lockdown of Metro Manila and neighboring provinces, the British Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
7 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with