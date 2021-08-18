







































































 




   







   















Sun Life opens new trust company in Philippines
At the helm of Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp. is Michael Gerard Enriquez, who has been appointed as president and chief investment officer following nine years as chief investment officer for Sun Life Philippines.
Sun Life opens new trust company in Philippines

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - August 18, 2021 - 5:00pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Sun Life Philippines is officially entering the trust business with the launch of Sun Life Investment Management and Trust Corp. (SLIMTC).  



SLIMTC was established to provide multi-strategy local and global portfolio management services and deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for both individual and institutional investors in the Philippines. The company will leverage on the strong leadership position of its parent company, Sun Life of Canada.



“We saw an opportunity to expand our business amid the continuous growth and evolution of investment products sought by both individual and institutional investors in the country,” said Benedict Sison, chief executive officer and country head for Sun Life Philippines.



At the helm of SLIMTC is Michael Gerard Enriquez, who has been appointed as president and chief investment officer following nine years as chief investment officer for Sun Life Philippines.



“There is a gap in the trust solutions and services being offered in the country. SLIMTC was envisioned to fill this gap by providing more relevant solutions and by being responsive in terms of investment solutions,” Enriquez said.



“Moreover, we will also provide the needed education that will empower investors to take on more sophisticated financial instruments,” he added.



SLIMTC is the latest addition to Sun Life’s businesses in the Philippines, which include life insurance under Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc., bancassurance under Sun Life Grepa Financial Inc. and asset management under Sun Life Asset Management Company Inc.  



 



Those eager to learn more about SLIMTC may e-mail SLIMTC.Communications.Notice@sunlife.com


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

