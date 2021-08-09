







































































 




   







   















Shawarma Shack awarded by NCRPO for relief efforts
The Philippine National Police the latest to recognize Shawarma Schack for its support to frontliners in this time of the pandemic. 
Shawarma Shack awarded by NCRPO for relief efforts

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - August 9, 2021 - 6:00pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines —  Locally bred food concept Shawarma Shack continues to receive recognition for its humanitarian efforts, with the Philippine National Police (PNP) the latest to recognize the company for its support to frontliners in this time of the pandemic. 



NCRPO Chief, Major General Vicente Danao presented a medal of valor to Shawarma Shack Corporation through the company’s president and CEO, Walther Uzi Buenavista, during simple rites recently at the NCRPO headquarters in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City. 



Danao invited Buenavista to his office to personally hand the medal of valor and commemorative NCRPO mug to Buenavista to show the PNP’s appreciation for Shawarma Shack’s humanitarian efforts and relief operations. 



Shawarma Shack recently donated 100 sacks of rice to the PNP as part of the company’s support to PNP personnel for playing an important role in containing the spread of COVID-19.



Shawarma Shack is the originator of “buy 1, take 1 shawarma” in the country and is being endorsed by Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo.



It currently has over 500 branches nationwide, banking on the affordability of its products while assuring franchisees with real profitability and fast returns.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

