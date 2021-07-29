







































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
Sun Life Grepa Critical Illness Benefit Rider now available to minors
Sun Life Grepa Financial Inc., a major life insurance company in the country, extends its Critical Illness Benefit Rider to minors, starting from 30 days old up to 17 years old. 
Photo Release

                     

                        

                           
Sun Life Grepa Critical Illness Benefit Rider now available to minors

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2021 - 12:00pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Over the past year, more and more people have started to understand the importance of having a good health insurance plan resulting to an increased demand for health protection products.



Getting sick does not exempt anyone, both children and adults alike, and with the rising cost of health services, access to quality medical facilities and hospitalization expenses can be financially strenuous. 



This is the reason why Sun Life Grepa Financial Inc. (Sun Life Grepa), a major life insurance company in the country, extends its Critical Illness Benefit (CIB) Rider to minors, starting from 30 days old up to 17 years old.



The CIB Rider is initially offered only to clients who are 18 to 60 years old. 



“While no parent wants to consider the possibility of their child becoming sick, it is important to be prepared for any untoward circumstances and unforeseen health emergencies as one critical illness can be a tremendous financial burden,” Richard Lim, Sun Life Grepa president, said.



“With critical illness insurance, you won't have to worry about securing funds needed for treatment so you can get focus on what really matters: taking care of your children and keeping your family safe and protected,” he added.



The CIB Rider is an optional benefit which can be attached to select Sun Life Grepa traditional life and variable unit-linked plans. It pays a guaranteed lump sum benefit in case the insured is diagnosed with any of the 36 covered critical illnesses such as heart attack, stroke or cancer, among others, provided that the said diagnosis meets the definitions and provisions of the policy.



Existing policyholders of Sun Life Grepa may also opt to attach the CIB rider during policy anniversaries subject to the terms and conditions of the company. 





For inquiries, contact your Sun Life Grepa Financial Advisor, call 84999633, email wecare@sunlifegrepa.com or visit www.sunlifegrepa.com for more details.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      SUN LIFE GREPA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 PNB marks 105th year with launch of new digital app, premiere of &lsquo;DongYan&rsquo; video
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
PNB marks 105th year with launch of new digital app, premiere of ‘DongYan’ video


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
To see how DongYan enjoys banking convenience with the new PNB Digital App, watch here.

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BDO Network Bank, Inc.: Notice of Special Stockholders' Meeting
                              


                              

                                 July 23, 2021 - 7:00am                              


                                                            
NOTICE is hereby given that a special stockholders’ meeting of BDO NETWORK BANK, INC. will be held virtually on August 13, 2021, Friday, 11:00 A.M. 

                                                         


      

         

            
6 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gokongwei Group rolls out COVID-19 Protect program&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Gokongwei Group rolls out COVID-19 Protect program 


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
In line with continuously contributing toward the goal of herd immunity among the Filipino population, Gokongwei Group employees...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tindog EDC: A story of industrial peace and harmony
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Tindog EDC: A story of industrial peace and harmony


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
In a company where “pampamilyang malasakit” or family-like concern is the norm, employees respond and show their...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 UnionBank: Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders
                              


                              

                                 July 21, 2021 - 8:00am                              


                                                            
Please be informed that Union Bank of the Philippines ("UnionBank") has scheduled a Special Stockholders' Meeting, which will be conducted virtually on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. 

                                                         


      

         

            
8 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 UnionBank: Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders
                              


                              

                                 July 20, 2021 - 8:55am                              


                                                            
Please be informed that Union Bank of the Philippines ("UnionBank") has scheduled a Special Stockholders' Meeting, which will be conducted virtually on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 1 p.m. 

                                                         


      

         

            
9 days ago
Biz Memos
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with