Sun Life Grepa Critical Illness Benefit Rider now available to minors

MANILA, Philippines — Over the past year, more and more people have started to understand the importance of having a good health insurance plan resulting to an increased demand for health protection products.

Getting sick does not exempt anyone, both children and adults alike, and with the rising cost of health services, access to quality medical facilities and hospitalization expenses can be financially strenuous.

This is the reason why Sun Life Grepa Financial Inc. (Sun Life Grepa), a major life insurance company in the country, extends its Critical Illness Benefit (CIB) Rider to minors, starting from 30 days old up to 17 years old.

The CIB Rider is initially offered only to clients who are 18 to 60 years old.

“While no parent wants to consider the possibility of their child becoming sick, it is important to be prepared for any untoward circumstances and unforeseen health emergencies as one critical illness can be a tremendous financial burden,” Richard Lim, Sun Life Grepa president, said.

“With critical illness insurance, you won't have to worry about securing funds needed for treatment so you can get focus on what really matters: taking care of your children and keeping your family safe and protected,” he added.

The CIB Rider is an optional benefit which can be attached to select Sun Life Grepa traditional life and variable unit-linked plans. It pays a guaranteed lump sum benefit in case the insured is diagnosed with any of the 36 covered critical illnesses such as heart attack, stroke or cancer, among others, provided that the said diagnosis meets the definitions and provisions of the policy.

Existing policyholders of Sun Life Grepa may also opt to attach the CIB rider during policy anniversaries subject to the terms and conditions of the company.



For inquiries, contact your Sun Life Grepa Financial Advisor, call 84999633, email wecare@sunlifegrepa.com or visit www.sunlifegrepa.com for more details.