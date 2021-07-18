SO-EN Lingerie: Warning on counterfeit products

MANILA, Philippines — Josefina Manufacturing Inc. Philippines is cautioning the public on the proliferation of fake and imitation SO-EN Lingerie in many marketplaces including online.

Josefina Manufacturing Inc. Philippines is reminding its customers to only purchase SO-EN Lingerie with authorized dealers, leading department stores, and through our official Lazada and Shopee Online Stores.

All SO-EN LINGERIE packaging will have a Seal of Authenticity as a symbol of our pride and commitment to quality.

SO-EN Lingerie is exclusively manufactured Josefina Manufacturing Inc. of 299-335 G. Araneta Avenue, Quezon City Philippines under the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) Trademark Registration Certificate No. 53945.

Josefina Manufacturing Inc. has not authorized any other firms, entities, or individuals to manufacture or produce any SO-EN LINGERIE products in the Philippines or Internationally.