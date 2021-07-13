







































































 




   

   









Meralco energizes new Mega COVID-19 vaccination Center in ParaÃ±aque
The project involves the installation of six concrete poles, three 333-kVA distribution transformers, four spans of line conductors, and a new metering facility.  
MANILA, Philippines — In its continuing support to the government and Private Sector’s fight against COVID-19, Meralco energizes a new mega COVID-19 vaccination center at Nayong Pilipino located at New Seaside Road, Parañaque City.



The project involves the installation of six concrete poles, three 333-kVA distribution transformers, four spans of line conductors, and a new metering facility. 



This new mega vaccination center is one of the many vital COVID-19 facilities in the Meralco franchise area that are given the highest priority in terms of providing safe, adequate and reliable supply of electricity, in line with the company’s thrust to assist the government during the pandemic. 



To date, more than 130 vital COVID-19 facilities have already been energized by Meralco, which include government offices, hospitals, testing laboratories, quarantine and vaccination centers, and vaccine storage facilities.



