Notice of Regular Annual Stockholders' Meeting of PetroEnergy Resources Corporation

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 5, 2021 - 8:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Regular Meeting of the Stockholders of PetroEnergy Resources Corporation (the “Company”), will be held on July 29, 2021 at 1:30 p.m., to be called, conducted and presided virtually or via online/remote communications by the presiding officer at the Company’s principal office address, 7th Floor, JMT Building, ADB Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig City, with the following agenda:



1. Certification of Service of Notice;



2. Determination of Quorum/Call to Order;



3. Approval of Minutes of the last Regular Stockholders’ Meeting held on August 18, 2020;



4. Approval of Management Report and the 2020 Audited Financial Statements contained in the 2020 Annual Report;



5. Confirmation and Ratification of all acts, contracts and investments made and entered into by Management and/or the Board of Directors during the period August 18, 2020 to July 29, 2021;



6. Election of Members of the Board of Directors for 2021-2022:



a. Approval of the extension of term and retention of Mr. Cesar A. Buenaventura as Independent Director



7. Approval of the extension and retention of Mr. Cesar A. Buenaventura as Independent Director



8. Appointment of External Auditors;



9. Other matters; and



10. Adjournment.



Stockholders as of Record Date June 10, 2021 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.



To conform with the Government’s regulation on social distancing and prohibition on mass gatherings, the Company decided to hold the Regular Annual Meeting virtually or via online/remote communication, and allow the stockholders to cast their votes by proxy, or by remote communication, or in absentia.



To participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register from 9:00 a.m. of July 15, 2021 until 5:00 p.m. of July 26, 2021 through the following link: http://petroenergy.com.ph/investor_relations and follow the steps provided therein.  The procedures for participation via remote communication and in absentia may be found in the said link and in Annex “B” of the Information Statement.



Stockholders who wish to appoint proxies may submit proxy forms until 5:00 p.m. of July 26, 2021 to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at 7th Floor, JMT Building, ADB Ave., Ortigas Center, Pasig City or by email to asm@petroenergy.com.ph.  Validation of proxies will be held on July 26, 2021. A sample proxy form will be enclosed in the Information Statement for your convenience.



 



Sgd.



ATTY. SAMUEL V. TORRES



Corporate Secretary


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

