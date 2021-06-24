Meralco improves substation in Cabuyao, Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco recently commissioned a new 83 MVA transformer bank no. 2 in its Light Industry and Science Park (LISP) 115 kV – 34.5 kV Substation located along South Street in Cabuyao City, Laguna.

This additional transformer bank will provide the additional capacity needed to serve the new load requirements of locators inside the LISP, as well as the increasing power demand in Cabuyao City.

This project is also expected to reduce system losses, improve system reliability and voltage regulation and provide adequate supply of electricity to the Meralco customers in the area.

Despite the continued implementation of community quarantine measures throughout the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Meralco personnel and its subsidiaries are continuously working round the clock to execute major capital projects to “Keep the Lights On,” “Save Lives” and “Keep the Hopes Alive” for its customers.

DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release.