Dragonpay now online with PayMaya

MANILA, Philippines — Customers buying from online sites using Dragonpay can now pay for their purchases using PayMaya's Bills Pay feature.

These transactions include online shopping for Shopee and other e-commerce sites, loan repayment, school tuition, charity donation and digital content, among others.

Settling Dragonpay transactions through PayMaya is easy.

Customers who opt to use Dragonpay as a payment method will receive an email containing their transaction details with instructions on how to pay via PayMaya and other online and payment center options. All they have to do after is to open their PayMaya app, click on Bills Pay, search for the Dragonpay transaction, and key in the transaction details.

“More Filipinos now prefer cashless transactions even as we are still faced with limited mobility and strict health protocols. Expanding our payment networks enables Dragonpay to give our customers more flexibility in choosing the payment method that is right for them. We are excited to offer our customers with the convenient option to pay using PayMaya's Bills Pay feature,” Dragonpay CEO Robertson Chiang said.

"We are committed to empowering our customers with seamless, convenient, and rewarding transactions for their everyday needs. With Dragonpay now part of the biller list in the PayMaya app, Dragonpay users can enjoy PayMaya's added convenience, security, and reliability, as well as our Balikbayad cashback rewards,” PayMaya President Shailesh Baidwan added.

According to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, digital payments surged by over 5,000% amid the pandemic, aided by wider availability of payment platforms being used by consumers and businesses.

Dragonpay enables customers to pay for e-commerce purchases using their own e-wallet such as PayMaya or via online banking or going to a physical payment center.

Paying via the Bills Pay feature of the PayMaya app is one of the top uses case of the country's top-rated e-wallet. PayMaya offers more than 550 billers, the most number and widest range of bill payment merchants for any e-wallet.

Today, one out of two Filipino adults use the PayMaya app and Smart Padala by PayMaya's network not only to pay bills but also to send money, top-up load, buy gaming pins, shop online, scan-to-pay for QR purchases, donate to causes, get a loan, receive government aid and cash out, among others.

To know more about Dragonpay, visit www.dragonpay.ph.