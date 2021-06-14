







































































 




   







   















Family business leaders, experts to gather in AFEEC 2021

                     

                        

                           
Family business leaders, experts to gather in AFEEC 2021

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - June 14, 2021 - 4:24pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
The Asian Family Enterprise Excellence Conference (AFEEC) 2021 is the first and the biggest virtual gathering of prominent family business leaders and distinguished global family business experts in Asia!



The AFEEC 2021 highlights Asian family businesses as they gear toward sustainability and resilience in braving a new world. With up to 1,500 expected attendees on June 25-26, 2021, the conference aims to be a place of convergence of family enterprises and different stakeholders in the region as they learn and support each other towards being agile family businesses in this new world.

 

Businesses and families continue to brace themselves in the on-going pandemic. As family enterprises dominantly comprise many of the nations’ economic backbone, they are the ones most deeply affected. This conference will feature some of the family enterprises who are adapting and making strides in the crisis and some family business experts will discuss critical factors to support and help family businesses bounce back stronger and better.

 

The two-day conference will essentially provide enlightenment on two areas:



1. Collective shared learnings of the crisis of this pandemic that will support business pivoting and recovery, and;

2. A reaffirmation of timeless best practices on family business perpetuation based on studies and research.






Learn and collaborate with more than 30 powerful speakers from across the globe, composed of family business leaders and professionals and the world’s premier researchers. This is a unique opportunity to connect and be engaged with family business leaders, owners, researchers, and practitioners— all from the comforts of your home, your office, or even on the go.  Using an integrated, enterprise-class, and seamless event management platform, AFEEC 2021 promises to be a truly exciting experience in the new normal with opportunities to virtually network with fellow attendees, speakers, exhibitors, and sponsors. 



Organizing this event is Premier Family Business Consultancy with its mission of uniting family businesses across generations. The Platinum sponsors for this event are J.P. Morgan, Insular Life (InLife), Summit Planners, and Globaltronics while the Gold sponsors include HSBC Private Banking, Cebu Landmasters Inc., SAP, and Conti’s Restaurant and Bakeshop (Eight-8-Ate Holdings, Inc. a member of the UDENNA group). Media partners include Inquirer.net, Philstar Global (Philstar.com) and Manila Bulletin (MB.ph).



Tickets are available for $100.  Registration is until June 15, 2021.



Register now: http://bit.ly/afeec2021 For any inquiries, call 0919.073.7751 or email: AFEEC@premierfamilybusiness.com.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

