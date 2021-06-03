







































































 




   







   















Arthaland Corporation: Notice of Annual Stockholdersâ€™ Meeting
The 2021 annual stockholders’ meeting of Arthaland Corporation will be held remotely on June 25, convened by the Presiding Officer in Taguig City.
                            (The Philippine Star) - June 3, 2021 - 8:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — NOTICE is hereby given that the 2021 annual stockholders’ meeting of ARTHALAND CORPORATION will be held on 25 June 2021, Friday, 8:30 A.M. and will be convened by the Presiding Officer in Taguig City through remote communication.



The Agenda for the meeting is as follows:



    
	
  1. Call to Order
    2. 
	
  2. Secretary’s Proof of Due Notice of the Meeting and Determination of Quorum
    3. 
	
  3. Approval of Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on 26 June 2020
    4. 
	
  4. Notation of Management Report
    5. 
	
  5. Ratification of Acts of the Board of Directors and Management During the Previous Year
    6. 
	
  6. Election of Directors (including Independent Directors)
    7. 
	
  7. Appointment of External Auditor for 2021
    8. 
	
  8. Other Matters
    9. 
	
  9. Adjournment
    10. 




Only stockholders of record on 01 June 2021 will be entitled to further notice of and to vote at this meeting. Electronic copies of the Information Statement which will include the manner of conducting the meeting and the process on how one can join the same, as well as vote in absentia, among other relevant documents, will be made available in www.arthaland.com and the Electronic Disclosure Generation Technology of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE EDGE).



WE ARE NOT SOLICITING YOUR PROXY.  However, if you cannot personally attend the meeting or participate through remote communication but would still like to be represented thereat and be considered for quorum purposes, you may inform the Office of the Corporate Secretary at the address indicated below or through investor.relations@arthaland.com not later than 18 June 2021 (Friday). You will thereafter be advised the following business day of any further action on your part, which may include accomplishing a proxy. 



 



ARTHALAND CORPORATION

Head Office, 7F Arthaland Century Pacific Tower

5TH Avenue corner 30TH Street, Bonifacio Global City

1634 Taguig City, Philippines



 



RIVA KHRISTINE V. MAALA

