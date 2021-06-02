







































































 




   







   















Meralco expands San Pablo II Substation in Laguna
The project ensures the continuous power supply of the customers served by the said substation even during contingencies. 
Meralco expands San Pablo II Substation in Laguna

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco recently commissioned new 83 MVA transformer bank no. 2 for San Pablo II 115 kV-34.5kV Substation in Cosico Avenue, San Pablo City, Laguna. This resolved the critical loading of the existing 83 MVA transformer bank.



The project also ensures the continuous power supply of the customers served by the said substation even during contingencies.



It prevents possible power outages to many of its customers in the areas of San Pablo and Alaminos in Laguna, as well as in Dolores, Tiaong, Candelaria, and San Antonio in the Quezon Province.



Despite the continued implementation of community quarantine measures throughout the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Meralco and its subsidiaries are continuously working hard to improve its distribution system in order to provide safe, adequate and reliable electric service to its customers.







DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release. 


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

