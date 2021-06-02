Seafront Resources Corporation: Notice of Regular Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Regular Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Seafront Resources Corporation (the “Company”) will be conducted virtually (or via online means of communication) on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., with the following agenda:

Certification of Service of Notice;

Determination of Quorum/Call to Order;

Approval of Minutes of the last Regular Stockholders’ Meeting held on July 27, 2020;

Approval of Management Report and the 2020 Audited Financial Statements contained in the 2020 Annual Report;

Confirmation and Ratification of all acts, contracts and investments made and entered into by Management and/or the Board of Directors during the period July 27, 2020 to June 24, 2021;

Election of nine (9) members of the Board of Directors for the year 2021-2022:



a. Approval of the extension and retention of Mr. Nicasio I. Alcantara and Atty. Ernestine Carmen Jo D. Villareal-Fernando as Independent Director

Approval of the Amendments to the By-Laws – Article III, Section 8

Appointment of External Auditors;

Other Matters; and

Adjournment.

Only stockholders of record at close of business on April 15, 2021 shall be entitled to vote at said meeting or any adjournment thereof.

Pursuant to the alternative modes of notice as provided for in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s NOTICE dated April 20, 2020, this notice to Stockholders shall be published in the business section of two (2) newspapers of general circulation, in print and online format, for two (2) consecutive days not later than 21 days before the scheduled meeting. The Information Statement, Management Report, SEC Form 17-A and other pertinent meeting documents shall be made available in the Company’s website (www.seafrontresources.com.ph) and via PSE Edge.

To conform with the Government’s regulation on social distancing and prohibition on mass gatherings, and as allowed under the Company’s Amended By-Laws, the Regular Annual Meeting shall be held virtually or via online/remote communication. The stockholders shall be allowed to cast their votes by proxy, or by remote communication, or in absentia pursuant to Section 49 of the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines and SEC Memorandum Circular No. 6-2020.

To participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register from 9:00 a.m. of June 3, 2021 until 5:00 p.m. of June 14, 2021 through the following link: http://seafrontresources.com.ph/investor_relations and follow the steps provided therein. The procedures for participation via remote communication and in absentia can be found in the said link. Please see Annex “B” of the Information Statement.

Stockholders who wish to appoint proxies may submit proxy forms until 5:00 p.m. of June 14, 2021 to the Office of Corporate Secretary at 7th Floor, JMT Building, ADB Ave., Ortigas Center, Pasig City or by email to asm@seafrontresources.com.ph. Validation of proxies will be held on June 15, 2021. A sample proxy form will be enclosed in the Information Statement for your convenience.

Sgd.

ATTY. SAMUEL V. TORRES

Corporate Secretary