







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
                     

                        

                           
Seafront Resources Corporation: Notice of Regular Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - June 2, 2021 - 8:00am                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Regular Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Seafront Resources Corporation (the “Company”) will be conducted virtually (or via online means of communication) on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 3:30 p.m., with the following agenda:



    
	
  1. Certification of Service of Notice;
    
	 
    2. 
	
  2. Determination of Quorum/Call to Order;
    
	 
    3. 
	
  3. Approval of Minutes of the last Regular Stockholders’ Meeting held on July 27, 2020;
    
	 
    4. 
	
  4. Approval of Management Report and the 2020 Audited Financial Statements contained in the 2020 Annual Report;
    
	 
    5. 
	
  5. Confirmation and Ratification of all acts, contracts and investments made and entered into by Management and/or the Board of Directors during the period July 27, 2020 to June 24, 2021;
    
	 
    6. 
	
  6. Election of nine (9) members of the Board of Directors for the year 2021-2022:
    
	
    
	a. Approval of the extension and retention of Mr. Nicasio I. Alcantara and Atty. Ernestine Carmen Jo D. Villareal-Fernando as Independent Director
    
	 
    7. 
	
  7. Approval of the Amendments to the By-Laws – Article III, Section 8
    
	 
    8. 
	
  8. Appointment of External Auditors;
    
	 
    9. 
	
  9. Other Matters; and
    
	 
    10. 
	
  10. Adjournment.
    11. 




Only stockholders of record at close of business on April 15, 2021 shall be entitled to vote at said meeting or any adjournment thereof.



Pursuant to the alternative modes of notice as provided for in the Securities and Exchange Commission’s NOTICE dated April 20, 2020, this notice to Stockholders shall be published in the business section of two (2) newspapers of general circulation, in print and online format, for two (2) consecutive days not later than 21 days before the scheduled meeting.  The Information Statement, Management Report, SEC Form 17-A and other pertinent meeting documents shall be made available in the Company’s website (www.seafrontresources.com.ph) and via PSE Edge.



To conform with the Government’s regulation on social distancing and prohibition on mass gatherings, and as allowed under the Company’s Amended By-Laws, the Regular Annual Meeting shall be held virtually or via online/remote communication. The stockholders shall be allowed to cast their votes by proxy, or by remote communication, or in absentia pursuant to Section 49 of the Revised Corporation Code of the Philippines and SEC Memorandum Circular No. 6-2020.



To participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register from 9:00 a.m. of June 3, 2021 until 5:00 p.m. of June 14, 2021 through the following link: http://seafrontresources.com.ph/investor_relations and follow the steps provided therein. The procedures for participation via remote communication and in absentia can be found in the said link. Please see Annex “B” of the Information Statement.



Stockholders who wish to appoint proxies may submit proxy forms until 5:00 p.m. of June 14, 2021 to the Office of Corporate Secretary at 7th Floor, JMT Building, ADB Ave., Ortigas Center, Pasig City or by email to asm@seafrontresources.com.ph. Validation of proxies will be held on June 15, 2021. A sample proxy form will be enclosed in the Information Statement for your convenience.



 



Sgd.



ATTY. SAMUEL V. TORRES



Corporate Secretary


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Seafront Resources Corporation: Notice of Regular Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
                              


                              

                                 June 2, 2021 - 8:00am                              


                                                            
The Regular Annual Meeting of the Stockholders of Seafront Resources Corporation (the “Company”) will be conducted virtually (or via online means of communication) on Thursday, June 24, 2021.

                                                         


      

         

            
3 hours ago
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Global-Estate Resorts, Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
                              


                              

                                 June 1, 2021 - 9:00am                              


                                                            
Global-Estate Resorts, Inc. will hold its annual stockholders' meeting on June 24 at 9:00 a.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
1 day ago
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 SSI Group, Inc.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
                              


                              

                                 May 31, 2021 - 8:00am                              


                                                            
SSI Group, Inc. will conduct its annual stockholders meeting virtually on June 29, Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m. via https://livenow.ph//ssigroupasm2021.

                                                         


      

         

            
2 days ago
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Certified Digital Professional (CDP) and MMA partner to bring modern marketing education for APAC talents
                              


                              

                                 May 28, 2021 - 9:00am                              


                                                            
Certified Digital Professional, Singapore-based arm of Philippine pioneer in digital training and transformation, Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), partners with the MMA Asia Pacific (APAC) for its mobile and modern...

                                                         


      

         

            
5 days ago
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megaworld Corporation: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
Megaworld Corporation: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Megaworld Corporation will be held virtually on June 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 RCBC wins Best Retail Bank 2021 at the Global Banking and Finance Awards (GBAF)
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
6 days ago

                              
                              
RCBC wins Best Retail Bank 2021 at the Global Banking and Finance Awards (GBAF)


                              

                                 6 days ago                              


                                                            
RCBC has been named the Best Retail Bank of 2021 at the Global Banking and Finance Award (GBAF) for trailblazing initiatives...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with