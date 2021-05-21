







































































 




   







   















Meralco energizes new Dolores 100-MVA power transformer
This new power transformer will improve system reliability, preventing prolonged power outages to customers in Antipolo City, Binangonan, Taytay and Cardona in the province of Rizal.
MANILA, Philippines — Meralco recently energized its new 100-MVA, 115 kV-34.5 kV replacement power transformer with On-Load Tap Changer (OTLC) at the Dolores Substation located at  Philec Road, Barangay Dolores, Taytay, Rizal.



This new power transformer will improve system reliability, preventing prolonged power outages to customers in Antipolo City, Binangonan, Taytay and Cardona in the province of Rizal.



The OTLC feature, which was not present in the previous transformer, can optimally balance the load among the feeders served by the new power transformer and the other power transformers at the adjacent Cainta, Masinag and Taguig Substations, and enhance system flexibility during contingencies.



Despite the heightened community quarantine measures imposed within the NCR+ bubble due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Meralco personnel are continuously working round the clock to execute vital capital projects to provide safe, adequate and reliable energy service for all its customers.






 



For more information and concerns, customers may visit Meralco’s website at www.MERALCO.com.ph, its social media accounts, twitter @MERALCO and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MERALCO or may also call the Meralco Hotline at 16211.



 



DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Meralco recently energized its new 100-MVA, 115 kV – 34.5 kV replacement power transformer with On-Load Tap Changer...

                                                         


      

         

            
