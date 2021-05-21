DITO announces presence in 100 cities and municipalities nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — DITO Telecommunity Corporation, the country’s third major player in the telecommunications industry, after a little more than two months from its commercial launch last March 8, 2021, has finally reached 16 cities and one municipality in Metro Manila. As of today, DITO is already present in 100 cities and municipalities and available in more than 3,000 stores nationwide, covering 29 million Filipinos.

DITO journey since the commercial launch

Tracing back the milestones that DITO has achieved in the past two months, DITO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dennis A. Uy attested to the company’s fulfillment of its promise of bringing stronger connectivity to our countrymen.

“Our commercial activities began with 15 cities na sinimulan natin doon sa Cebu at sa Davao with our ongoing CSR program of providing free service to our frontliners in 10 cities as one of the pillars of our launch. Last April 16, we added 21 more cities. In just another two weeks, 18 cities were added, reaching as far north as Nueva Ecija in Central Luzon for a total of 54 cities.”

Prior to DITO’s NCR launch, DITO had already opened close to 2,000 stores in various areas nationwide, including four DITO Stores in Cebu and Davao as well as online via Shopee and Lazada.

“Network optimization has been happening at full speed. Tower and infrastructure rollout have continued unabated despite the pandemic to ensure that our subscribers numbering close to half-a-million Filipinos continue to enjoy top notch experience—speed and service we truly deserve,” Mr. Uy further mentioned.

The announcement was greeted by Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II and National Telecommunications Commission Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba with much satisfaction as they spoke of the hard work and partnership with DITO to make the dream of a third telco possible.

Empowering you to move at the speed of life

Fully recognizing the clamor of Filipinos for better internet services for the longest time, DITO remains committed to empower Filipinos by providing them affordable, reliable and fast data services that allow each and every one to move at the speed of life.

DITO Chief Administrative Officer Atty. Adel Tamano said that for its initial entry in NCR, DITO from May 17 to June 30, 2021 offers 25GB of high-speed data for 30 days along with free unlimited texts to all networks, unlimited DITO-to-DITO calls, and free 300 minutes of calls to other mobile networks for only Php199.

DITO’s welcome offer will be available in various channels, both offline and online, such as DITO Stores, device retail partners, DITO online store, Shopee and Lazada.

“More products and offers are on their way as this is only the beginning of our long-term commitment to elevate the industry through digital transformation and connectivity,” ended Tamano.

Jasper Evangelista, DITO Brand and Marketing Director echoed what Atty. Tamano said, “At DITO, we hear you and we are here for you. We are constantly developing our products, offers, and services, bearing in mind challenges that Filipinos encounter every day. Rest assured, we intend to continually improve our network by listening to you our customers.”

Evangelista ended with what has been DITO’s stand since the beginning, “At DITO, we put Filipinos at the forefront. You will be our co-builders in this goal of weaving together telecommunities through stronger connectivity.”

For more information on where to buy DITO SIMs, the attractive welcome offer, and other details, visit the official Facebook page of DITO at www.facebook.com/DITOphofficial or the website at www.dito.ph.