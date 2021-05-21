







































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  


                  
DITO announces presence in 100 cities and municipalities nationwide
Fully recognizing the clamor of Filipinos for better internet services for the longest time, DITO remains committed to empower Filipinos by providing them affordable, reliable and fast data services that allow each and every one to move at the speed of life.

                     

                        

                           
DITO announces presence in 100 cities and municipalities nationwide

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2021 - 5:00pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — DITO Telecommunity Corporation, the country’s third major player in the telecommunications industry, after a little more than two months from its commercial launch last March 8, 2021, has finally reached 16 cities and one municipality in Metro Manila. As of today, DITO is already present in 100 cities and municipalities and available in more than 3,000 stores nationwide, covering 29 million Filipinos.



DITO journey since the commercial launch



Tracing back the milestones that DITO has achieved in the past two months, DITO Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dennis A. Uy attested to the company’s fulfillment of its promise of bringing stronger connectivity to our countrymen. 



“Our commercial activities began with 15 cities na sinimulan natin doon sa Cebu at sa Davao with our ongoing CSR program of providing free service to our frontliners in 10 cities as one of the pillars of our launch. Last April 16, we added 21 more cities. In just another two weeks, 18 cities were added, reaching as far north as Nueva Ecija in Central Luzon for a total of 54 cities.”



Prior to DITO’s NCR launch, DITO had already opened close to 2,000 stores in various areas nationwide, including four DITO Stores in Cebu and Davao as well as online via Shopee and Lazada.



“Network optimization has been happening at full speed. Tower and infrastructure rollout have continued unabated despite the pandemic to ensure that our subscribers numbering close to half-a-million Filipinos continue to enjoy top notch experience—speed and service we truly deserve,” Mr. Uy further mentioned.



The announcement was greeted by Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Gregorio Honasan II and National Telecommunications Commission Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba with much satisfaction as they spoke of the hard work and partnership with DITO to make the dream of a third telco possible.



Empowering you to move at the speed of life



Fully recognizing the clamor of Filipinos for better internet services for the longest time, DITO remains committed to empower Filipinos by providing them affordable, reliable and fast data services that allow each and every one to move at the speed of life.



DITO Chief Administrative Officer Atty. Adel Tamano said that for its initial entry in NCR, DITO from May 17 to June 30, 2021 offers 25GB of high-speed data for 30 days along with free unlimited texts to all networks, unlimited DITO-to-DITO calls, and free 300 minutes of calls to other mobile networks for only Php199. 



DITO’s welcome offer will be available in various channels, both offline and online, such as DITO Stores, device retail partners, DITO online store, Shopee and Lazada. 



“More products and offers are on their way as this is only the beginning of our long-term commitment to elevate the industry through digital transformation and connectivity,” ended Tamano. 



Jasper Evangelista, DITO Brand and Marketing Director echoed what Atty. Tamano said, “At DITO, we hear you and we are here for you. We are constantly developing our products, offers, and services, bearing in mind challenges that Filipinos encounter every day. Rest assured, we intend to continually improve our network by listening to you our customers.”



Evangelista ended with what has been DITO’s stand since the beginning, “At DITO, we put Filipinos at the forefront. You will be our co-builders in this goal of weaving together telecommunities through stronger connectivity.”



 



For more information on where to buy DITO SIMs, the attractive welcome offer, and other details, visit the official Facebook page of DITO at www.facebook.com/DITOphofficial or the website at www.dito.ph.


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      DITO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco energizes new Dolores 100-MVA power transformer
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Meralco energizes new Dolores 100-MVA power transformer


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Meralco recently energized its new 100-MVA, 115 kV – 34.5 kV replacement power transformer with On-Load Tap Changer...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DITO announces presence in 100 cities and municipalities nationwide
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 hours ago

                              
                              
DITO announces presence in 100 cities and municipalities nationwide


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
As of today, DITO is already present in 100 cities and municipalities and available in more than 3,000 stores nationwide,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Empire East Land Holdings, Inc.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
10 hours ago

                              
                              
Empire East Land Holdings, Inc.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders


                              

                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
We are notifying you of the upcoming Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Empire East Land Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”),...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brunei&rsquo;s largest telco company DST launches mobile app jointly developed by MultiSys
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Brunei’s largest telco company DST launches mobile app jointly developed by MultiSys


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
MyDST, the mobile app and website that leading software developer Multisys Technology Corporation recently completed with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 British Chamber's Chris Nelson speaks at online healthcare info management event
                              


                              

                                 May 19, 2021 - 8:02am                              


                                                            
The online event carried the theme "Global Business Opportunities in Healthcare Information Management (A Chamber's Perspective)" held on May 14.

                                                         


      

         

            
2 days ago
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco enters Memorandum of Understanding with DILG, PNP and BFP
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Meralco enters Memorandum of Understanding with DILG, PNP and BFP


                              

                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Powered by the common mission of ensuring public safety and the continuous conveyance of electricity, a Memorandum of Understanding...

                                                         


      

         

            
Biz Memos
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with