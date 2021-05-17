#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Empire East Land Holdings, Inc.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Empire East Land Holdings, Inc. will hold its annual stockholders meeting online this June.
Photo Release

Empire East Land Holdings, Inc.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

(Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 9:24am

MANILA, Philippines — NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Empire East Land Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) will be held on June 8, 2021 at 9 a.m., to be conducted virtually, through the link http://empire east.com/asm2021 that can be accessed through the Company’s website, with the following agenda:

  1. Call to Order
  2. Proof of Notice and Determination of Quorum
  3. Approval of Minutes of the Previous Annual Meeting
  4. Annual Report of Management
  5. Appointment of External Auditors
  6. Amendment of the Third Article of the Amended Articles of Incorporation
  7. Ratification of Acts and Resolutions of the Board of Directors, Board Committees and Management
  8. Election of Directors
  9. Other Matters
  10. Adjournment

Stockholders of record as of May 10, 2021 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

To conform with the government’s regulation on social distancing and prohibition on mass gatherings, the Company decided to hold the Annual Meeting via remote communication, and allow the stockholders to cast their votes by remote communication or in absentia, or by proxy. 

To participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register from 9 a.m. of May 25, 2021 until 6 p.m. of  June 1, 2021. The procedure for participation via remote communication and in absentia are contained in the Information Statement.

Stockholders who wish to appoint proxies may submit proxy instruments until 5 p.m. of June 1, 2021, to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at 12th Floor, Alliance Global Tower, 36th Street corner 11th Avenue, Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City or by email to corporatesecretary@empire-east.com. Validation of proxies shall be held on June 4, 2021. A sample proxy form will be enclosed in the Information Statement for your convenience. 

Taguig City, Philippines, May 12, 2021.

 

DENNIS E. EDAÑO

Corporate Secretary

EMPIRE EAST
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Meralco enters Memorandum of Understanding with DILG, PNP and BFP
2 days ago
Meralco enters Memorandum of Understanding with DILG, PNP and BFP
2 days ago
Powered by the common mission of ensuring public safety and the continuous conveyance of electricity, a Memorandum of Understanding...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Ex-BSP governor joins Pilipinas Shell as new independent director
4 days ago
Ex-BSP governor joins Pilipinas Shell as new independent director
4 days ago
Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corporation (PSPC) is pleased to announce the election of former Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Ortigas Malls wins bronze at 2021 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards
Sponsored
4 days ago
Ortigas Malls wins bronze at 2021 Asia Pacific Stevie Awards
4 days ago
Ortigas Malls takes home the Bronze Stevie® Award for Innovation in Community Relations / Public Service Communications...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Brunei&rsquo;s largest telco company DST launches mobile app jointly developed by MultiSys
Sponsored
10 days ago
Brunei’s largest telco company DST launches mobile app jointly developed by MultiSys
10 days ago
MyDST, the mobile app and website that leading software developer Multisys Technology Corporation recently completed with...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Meralco powers up new COVID-19 vaccination center in Tondo, Manila
12 days ago
Meralco powers up new COVID-19 vaccination center in Tondo, Manila
12 days ago
Meralco recently energized the Tondo Health Center, a new COVID-19 vaccination center located along Juan Luna Street, Gagalangin,...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Energy Development Corporation: Amended Notice of 2021 Annual Stockholders&rsquo; Meeting
13 days ago
Energy Development Corporation: Amended Notice of 2021 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
13 days ago
The annual meeting of the stockholders of Energy Development Corporation will be held virtually on May 11, 2021.
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with