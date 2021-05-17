Empire East Land Holdings, Inc.: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

MANILA, Philippines — NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Empire East Land Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) will be held on June 8, 2021 at 9 a.m., to be conducted virtually, through the link http://empire east.com/asm2021 that can be accessed through the Company’s website, with the following agenda:

Call to Order Proof of Notice and Determination of Quorum Approval of Minutes of the Previous Annual Meeting Annual Report of Management Appointment of External Auditors Amendment of the Third Article of the Amended Articles of Incorporation Ratification of Acts and Resolutions of the Board of Directors, Board Committees and Management Election of Directors Other Matters Adjournment

Stockholders of record as of May 10, 2021 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

To conform with the government’s regulation on social distancing and prohibition on mass gatherings, the Company decided to hold the Annual Meeting via remote communication, and allow the stockholders to cast their votes by remote communication or in absentia, or by proxy.

To participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register from 9 a.m. of May 25, 2021 until 6 p.m. of June 1, 2021. The procedure for participation via remote communication and in absentia are contained in the Information Statement.

Stockholders who wish to appoint proxies may submit proxy instruments until 5 p.m. of June 1, 2021, to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at 12th Floor, Alliance Global Tower, 36th Street corner 11th Avenue, Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City or by email to corporatesecretary@empire-east.com. Validation of proxies shall be held on June 4, 2021. A sample proxy form will be enclosed in the Information Statement for your convenience.

Taguig City, Philippines, May 12, 2021.

DENNIS E. EDAÑO

Corporate Secretary