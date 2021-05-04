#VACCINEWATCHPH
Meralco powers up new COVID-19 vaccination center in Tondo, Manila
The project involves the installation of a new 13-meter steel pole, one 75-kVA distribution transformer, one span of covered conductor, service drop and a metering facility.
Photo Release

Meralco powers up new COVID-19 vaccination center in Tondo, Manila

(Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 5:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — In its continuing support to the government's and private sector’s fight against COVID-19, Meralco recently energized the Tondo Health Center, a new vaccination center located along Juan Luna Street in Gagalangin, Tondo, Manila.

The project involves the installation of a new 13-meter steel pole, one 75-kVA distribution transformer, one span of covered conductor, service drop and a metering facility.

This new vaccination center is one of the many vital COVID-19 facilities in the Meralco franchise area that are given the highest priority in terms of providing safe, adequate and reliable energy service in line with the company’s thrust to assist the government during the pandemic. 

To date, Meralco has energized more than 110 vital COVID-19 facilities that include government agencies, public and private hospitals, testing laboratories, quarantine facilities, vaccine storage facilities, and vaccination centers.

 

DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release. 

