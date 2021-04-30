MoneyGram partners with LBC, Cebuana Lhuillier to expand remittance access nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — MoneyGram International, Inc., a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, recently announced a partnership with LBC Express Inc. (LBC), the market leader in retail and corporate courier and cargo, money remittance and logistics services, and Cebuana Lhuillier (Cebuana), the Philippines’ largest micro-financial services provider.

Through Cebuana Lhuillier’s proprietary PERALink system, MoneyGram customers can now have remittances paid out at over 1,500 LBC branches.

This partnership is a move to broaden the network of the three companies making them more far-reaching and accessible for customers across the Philippines and abroad.

“We are thrilled to expand with Cebuana Lhuillier as we continue to execute our plan to grow the largest retail partnerships in major markets,” said Vijay Poduval, head of MoneyGram Asia.

“With over 1,500 LBC branches nationwide, MoneyGram now has over 15,000 locations across the country to provide choice and convenience for our customers to pick up cash remittances with ease,” he added.

"This partnership gives us the opportunity to make remittance even more accessible and convenient. This reflects our company’s decades-long commitment of providing the unbanked and underbanked Filipinos access to the financial services that they need," said Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and chief executive officer of Cebuana Lhuillier.

"Cebuana Lhuillier is on the lookout for opportunities to better serve our Filipino clientele through our vast financial services," he concluded.