#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
MoneyGram partners with LBC, Cebuana Lhuillier to expand remittance access nationwide
This partnership is a move to broaden the network of the three companies making them more far-reaching and accessible for customers across the Philippines and abroad.
Photo Release

MoneyGram partners with LBC, Cebuana Lhuillier to expand remittance access nationwide

(Philstar.com) - April 30, 2021 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — MoneyGram International, Inc., a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, recently announced a partnership with LBC Express Inc. (LBC), the market leader in retail and corporate courier and cargo, money remittance and logistics services, and Cebuana Lhuillier (Cebuana), the Philippines’ largest micro-financial services provider.

Through Cebuana Lhuillier’s proprietary PERALink system, MoneyGram customers can now have remittances paid out at over 1,500 LBC branches.

This partnership is a move to broaden the network of the three companies making them more far-reaching and accessible for customers across the Philippines and abroad.

“We are thrilled to expand with Cebuana Lhuillier as we continue to execute our plan to grow the largest retail partnerships in major markets,” said Vijay Poduval, head of MoneyGram Asia.

“With over 1,500 LBC branches nationwide, MoneyGram now has over 15,000 locations across the country to provide choice and convenience for our customers to pick up cash remittances with ease,” he added.

"This partnership gives us the opportunity to make remittance even more accessible and convenient. This reflects our company’s decades-long commitment of providing the unbanked and underbanked Filipinos access to the financial services that they need," said Jean Henri Lhuillier, president and chief executive officer of Cebuana Lhuillier.

"Cebuana Lhuillier is on the lookout for opportunities to better serve our Filipino clientele through our vast financial services," he concluded.

CEBUANA LHUILLIER LBC MONEYGRAM
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
MoneyGram partners with LBC, Cebuana Lhuillier to expand remittance access nationwide
1 hour ago
MoneyGram partners with LBC, Cebuana Lhuillier to expand remittance access nationwide
1 hour ago
MoneyGram recently announced a partnership with LBC Express Inc. (LBC) and Cebuana Lhuillier.
Biz Memos
fbfb
Metro Pacific Investments Corporation: Notice of Annual Shareholders' Meeting
April 30, 2021 - 8:30am
The annual shareholders' meeting of the Company for the year 2021 will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.
11 hours ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
Meralco energizes new Metpark gas-insulated switchgear
Sponsored
1 day ago
Meralco energizes new Metpark gas-insulated switchgear
1 day ago
Meralco recently energized its new Metpark 115 kiloVolt (kV) – 34.5 kV Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation located...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Notice of Special Stockholders' Meeting 2021: Megawide Construction Corporation
1 day ago
Notice of Special Stockholders' Meeting 2021: Megawide Construction Corporation
1 day ago
The Special Stockholders’ Meeting of the Company will be held on May 21, 2021, at 1:00 P.M.
Biz Memos
fbfb
Megawide Construction Corporation: Notice of Special Stockholders' Meeting 2021
2 days ago
Megawide Construction Corporation: Notice of Special Stockholders' Meeting 2021
2 days ago
The Special Stockholders’ Meeting of the Company will be held on May 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m.
Biz Memos
fbfb
Pru Life UK claims number 1 spot in life insurance industry ranking for 2020
Sponsored
3 days ago
Pru Life UK claims number 1 spot in life insurance industry ranking for 2020
3 days ago
In a disclosure by the Insurance Commission (IC) today, Pru Life UK recorded a total NBAPE of P7.95 billion last year, which...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with