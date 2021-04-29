#VACCINEWATCHPH
Meralco energizes new Metpark gas-insulated switchgear
This Meralco project is expected to reduce system losses and improve system reliability and voltage regulation to the predominantly large commercial customers in the area.
Photo Release

Meralco energizes new Metpark gas-insulated switchgear

(Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco recently energized its new Metpark 115 kiloVolt (kV) and 34.5 kV Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation located at Metropolitan Park in Roxas Boulevard corner EDSA Extension, Pasay City.

The new substation will provide the additional capacity needed to serve the growing demand in the commercial business district of Pasay City and provide operational switching flexibility during contingencies with adjacent CBP1-A and PAGCOR GIS substations.

This project is also expected to reduce system losses and improve system reliability and voltage regulation to the predominantly large commercial customers in the area.

Despite the heightened community quarantine measures imposed within the NCR+ bubble due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Meralco personnel and its subsidiaries are continuously working round the clock to execute vital capital projects to provide safe, adequate and reliable energy service for all its customers.

 

For more information and concerns, customers may visit Meralco’s website at www.MERALCO.com.ph, its social media accounts, twitter @MERALCO and Facebook at www.facebook.com/MERALCO or may also call the MERALCO Hotline at 16211.

 

DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release.

