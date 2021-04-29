#VACCINEWATCHPH
Notice of Special Stockholders' Meeting 2021: Megawide Construction Corporation
The Special Stockholders’ Meeting of the Company will be held on May 21, 2021 at 1:00 P.M.
Photo Release

Notice of Special Stockholders' Meeting 2021: Megawide Construction Corporation

(The Philippine Star) - April 29, 2021 - 8:30am

MANILA, Philippines — To the Stockholders of MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION (the “Company”):

Please be informed that the Company’s Special Stockholders’ Meeting is being held on 21 May 2021, at 1:00 P.M. The meeting will be conducted via remote communication and can be accessed through the following link: http://tiny.cc/SSMMay21

The agenda of the meeting is as follows:

  1. Call to Order
  • The Chairman will call the meeting to order.
  1. Proof of Notice and Quorum
  • The Corporate Secretary will certify that notices of the meeting have been duly sent to stockholders of record date as required by the By-Laws. He will also attest to the attendance at the meeting and whether a quorum is present. Except as otherwise provided by law, a quorum shall consist of stockholders owning majority of the outstanding capital stock, (exclusive of treasury stock), in person or represented by proxy.
  1. Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to Increase Authorized Capital Stock (“ACS”) for Preferred Shares.
  • The increase in the Company’s ACS for preferred shares will be submitted for the approval of the stockholders.
  1. Other Matters
  • The floor will be open for questions from the stockholders.

All stockholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2021 are entitled to notice of and vote at the annual meeting and at any adjournment thereof. The stock and transfer books of the Company was closed from the end of business day on March 15, 2021.

Please refer to Exhibit “1” of the Definitive Information Sheet (available at the PSE EDGE website) or visit https://megawide.com.ph/megawide-special-stockholders-meeting-2021/ for the full details on the submission of proxies, procedure for voting, participation in the Special Stockholders’ Meeting of the Company, and to view the Company’s SEC Form 17-A.

Quezon City, Philippines, 29 April 2021.

 

Sgd.

ANTHONY LEONARD G. TOPACIO

Corporate Secretary

ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING MEGAWIDE CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION
