#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^

Emperador Inc. (EMP): Notice of Annual Stockholders Meeting

(The Philippine Star) - April 25, 2021 - 9:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The annual meeting of stockholders of Emperador Inc. (EMP) will be held virtually on 17 May 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

Stockholders who wish to participate must register from a.m. of 26 April 2021 until 5:00 p.m. of 07 May 2021.  The Information Statement and other information about the Annual Meeting are available at the EMP website.

For any clarifications, please contact the Office of the Corporate Secretary via email at corporatesecretary@emperadorinc.com.

See notice below:

TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Emperador Inc. (the “Company”) will be held on 17 May 2021 at 9:00 a.m. to be conducted virtually, through the link https://www.emperadorbrandy.com/asm2021 that can be accessed through the Company’s website, with the following agenda:

  1. Call to Order
  2. Certification of Notice and Quorum
  3. Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on 20 August 2020
  4. Report of Management for Year 2020
  5. Appointment of Independent Auditors
  6. Ratification of Acts of the Board of Directors, Board Committees, and Officers
  7. Election of Directors
  8. Other matters
  9. Adjournment

Stockholders of record as of 16 April 2021 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting.

To conform with the government’s regulation on social distancing and prohibition on mass gatherings, the Company decided to hold the Annual Meeting via remote communication, and allow the stockholders to cast their votes by remote communication or in absentia, or by proxy.

To participate in the Annual Meeting, stockholders must register from 9:00 AM of 26 April 2021 until 5:00 PM of 07 May 2021. The procedure for participation via remote communication and in absentia are contained in the Information Statement.

Stockholders who wish to appoint proxies may submit proxy instruments until 5:00 PM of 07 May 2021, to the Office of the Corporate Secretary at 7th Floor, 1880 Eastwood Avenue Building, Eastwood City CyberPark, 188 E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue, Bagumbayan, Quezon City, or by email to corporatesecretary@emperadorinc.com.  Validation of proxies shall be held on 11 May 2021. A sample proxy form will be enclosed in the Information Statement for your convenience.

The Information Statement and other pertinent documents and information on the Annual Meeting are available through the Company’s website.  For any clarifications, please contact the Office of the Corporate Secretary via email at corporatesecretary@emperadorinc.com.

Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 21 April 2020.

 

SGD

 

ANNA MICHELLE T. LLOVIDO

Corporate Secretary

EMPERADOR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Emperador Inc. (EMP): Notice of Annual Stockholders Meeting
April 25, 2021 - 9:00am
The annual meeting of stockholders of Emperador Inc. (EMP) will be held virtually on 17 May 2021 at 9:00 a.m.
4 hours ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
GT Capital Holdings Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
April 24, 2021 - 9:00am
GT Capital Holdings, Inc. to hold annual stockholders' meeting virtually on May 17, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.
1 day ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
British Chamber, meat industry stakeholders tackle pork, poultry supply
April 23, 2021 - 5:05pm
(As released) The British Chamber, along with the agriculture and animal industry agencies, discussed at a recent webinar how the importation of pork and poultry can address supply and prices concerns.
1 day ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
Magna Prime looks to industry standardization and modernization as it celebrates 20th year
1 day ago
Magna Prime looks to industry standardization and modernization as it celebrates 20th year
1 day ago
Magna Prime Chemical Technologies, Inc. celebrated its 20th anniversary on January 25, at their new headquarters in Santa...
Biz Memos
fbfb
GT Capital Holdings, Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
April 23, 2021 - 9:00am
The 2021 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of GT Capital Holdings, Inc. will be conducted virtually on May 17.
2 days ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
Earth Day 2021: Globe invites Filipinos to join fight against climate change
2 days ago
Earth Day 2021: Globe invites Filipinos to join fight against climate change
2 days ago
Globe has partnered with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines in the development of an innovative digital platform...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with