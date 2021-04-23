British Chamber, meat industry stakeholders tackle pork, poultry supply

(As released) British Chamber hosted an online event addressing the current supply of pork and the potential shortage on supply of poultry in the Philippines. The guest speakers featured were the Agriculture Secretary William Dar, Bureau of Animal Industry Director Reildrin Morales and Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. Director Jet Ambalada.

The country’s swine inventory decreased sharply by 3 million heads or 24.1% from 2020 to 2021, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority's Feb. 8 Swine Situation Report.

The Department of Agriculture and socioeconomic planning agency NEDA estimate the supply deficit for this year lies between 290,000 to 477, 000 metric tons. This large supply deficit has resulted in a rapid spike in the retail prices of pork and largely contributed to the country’s overall inflation rate.

To address the supply and prices concerns, the country has to import to immediately regulate the prices.

Chris Nelson, British Chamber executive director and trustee, highlighted during the webinar, that meat producers in the UK are interested to supply pork to the Philippines.

BCCP/Handout photo



In line with its efforts to promote trade and investment between the UK and the Philippines, the British Chamber aims to assist and support the government’s efforts to provide adequate and affordable food during the pandemic. — As released