Earth Day 2021: Globe invites Filipinos to join fight against climate change

In celebration of Earth Day and as part of its commitment to protect the environment through mainstreaming sustainability practices, Globe has partnered with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Philippines in the development of an innovative digital platform dedicated for environmental education for students, the youth, teachers and the general public.

The web-based and mobile application will feature multimedia content such as animated videos, films, stories, digital modules, quizzes and puzzles and other educational resources. It will also have an environmental footprint calculator and calendar, and interactive educational games.

“Through this collaboration with WWF-Philippines, we hope to raise knowledge and awareness among the public on the significance of environmental conservation and sustainable practices that will help combat climate change, which is a global issue that Earth Day looks to address,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications.

"The intensity of our environmental problems coupled with the worsening effects of climate change underscores the need for all of us to come together, and the first step to being part of the solution is through awareness and education. Our actions, big and small, are important in ensuring a livable and healthy planet for future generations," said Katherine Custodio, Executive Director, WWF-Philippines.

Globe recognizes that environmental protection and preservation are the responsibility of all. Thus, Globe encourages its customers and calls on the public to:

1. Donate old, non-working electronic gadgets through Globe’s E-waste Zero program

E-waste Zero is Globe´s environmental program focused on responsible disposal and recycling of electronic wastes. The program encourages people to donate their old, non-working electronic devices via participating Globe Stores, select malls and offices of partner organizations.

Since its launch in 2014, Globe has worked with more than 66 corporations, private organizations, NGOs and schools nationwide. To date, more than 1.4 million kilograms of e-waste were donated, collected and recycled responsibly.

You may drop your e-waste items in more than 120 locations nationwide. This includes select Globe stores, participating malls and offices of partner organizations. To see the full list of drop off points or request for free door-to-door pickups, go to Globe’s Sustainability website - https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability/environment.html.

2. Prevent single-use plastics from entering the ocean

Bring reusables everywhere as this eliminates the need for plastic spoons, forks, straws, cups and stirrers. Cloth bags may also be used when buying items. Properly segregating plastic waste also helps.



Globe’s 'Wag Sa Single Use Plastic (WasSUP) campaign stands against single-use plastics within its main corporate office. This program is in collaboration with Green Antz Builders Inc. where clean and dry plastics are shredded and brought to the latter’s facility in Arca South, Taguig for further processing and conversion to eco-bricks and eco pavers. The program also advocates a zero waste lifestyle and educates Globe employees on how avoidance of single-use plastics can protect the environment.

3. Decrease carbon footprint by supporting reforestation program

It is still possible to support reforestation programs even from the safety of your homes! Globe’s partnership with Hineleban Foundation and The Mead Foundation allows the public to help safeguard our forests through the use of Globe Rewards and GCash. To date, a combined 159 hectares have been planted with pioneer species Calliandra and indigenous tree species such as Narra, White and Red Lauaan, Mamalis, Bitaog in Bukidnon and Lanao del Sur, as well as, Vetiver grass and various native tree species in Iba, Zambales. These efforts lead to a conservative estimate of 25,083.13 metric tons of C02 sequestered.



Every 100 Rewards points donation is equivalent to one tree. To donate to Hineleban, download the Globe Rewards app (https://www.globe.com.ph/rewards.html#GRewardsApp) and click the “DONATE” banner. Tap “HINELEBAN100” and press “REDEEM”. To support the Mead Foundation, go to https://mead-foundation.org/trees/ and scan the QR code using the GCASH app. Every PhP100 donation is equivalent to 1 native tree planted.

4. Reduce your personal environmental footprint

Mobile technology plays a vital role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions by eliminating the need to travel.

Shift to electronic billing to help reduce paper consumption and conserve natural resources. By automating and migrating to a paperless process, the company was able to save over 781 tons of paper, equivalent to saving 18,753 trees in 2020.

Use online financial platforms like GCash to send money to other GCash users, transfer money to a bank, save money, invest, pay bills, pay for food, goods and other services all from the safety and comfort of your homes.

Telehealth services such as KonsultaMD also give you immediate access to a team of Filipino doctors without the need to go to the nearest medical facility. Konsulta MD can be accessed via its 24/7 hotline (02-7798 8000).



All these are part of Globe’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals such as UN SDG No. 12 — Sustainable Consumption and Production — which is about achieving economic growth and sustainable development by urgently reducing ecological footprint. It is also about decoupling economic growth from environmental degradation, increasing resource efficiency and promoting sustainable lifestyles by changing the way people produce and consume goods and resources; and SDG No. 13, which is to take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.

To know more about Globe’s sustainability initiatives, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/about-us/sustainability.html.