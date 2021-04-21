World's biggest lottery jackpot $277 million can be won from home in the Philippines

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Photo Release

(Philstar.com) - April 21, 2021 - 3:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The American Mega Millions lottery is offering, in its upcoming draw on Friday night a jackpot worth $277 million – the biggest lottery prize in the world!

"Mega Millions is famous for having awarded jackpots as high as $1.537 billion," explains Adrian Cooremans, spokesman for TheLotter.

"Just this January, a $1.05 billion prize was won by a 4-member lottery club. There’s no limit how high the current jackpot can grow. On the other hand, it could be won in this week’s draw. Who knows, the winner could be someone from the Philippines!” he added.

You can play Mega Millions from the Philippines by purchasing official tickets at TheLotter, the world’s leading online ticket purchasing service.

Advantages of playing online

Playing the lottery online is the easiest and most convenient way to play. Within minutes, you can play for a chance to win the Mega Millions jackpot without leaving your home in the Philippines!

  • Free signup! – At TheLotter, you get immediate access to 50+ lotteries from around the world.
  • Convenient payment methods – Residents of the Philippines can easily purchase their tickets with Visa and Master Card.
  • Tickets are reasonably priced – You can participate in the Mega Millions draw by purchasing 3 lines for a cost of less than $15.
  • Official lottery tickets – TheLotter’s representatives will buy official lottery tickets on your behalf.
  • Safe and secure – Tickets are scanned and uploaded to your private account before the draw. Your ownership of the tickets is guaranteed and you’ll receive a confirmation email with proof of purchase. Processes are completely transparent and all transactions are recorded in your private account.
  • No commissions taken – The small fee added to ticket purchases covers TheLotter’s services. The prize money you win is entirely yours!
  • 24/7 customer support – Any questions you may have can be answered through Live Chat, telephone, email and several social media channels.

Here’s how you could win from the Philippines:

  1. Sign up at TheLotter.com
  2. Select the Mega Millions lottery
  3. Choose your 6 favorite numbers
  4. Confirm your ticket purchase

Real winners

Over the years, TheLotter has paid out over $100 million in prizes to more than 6 million winners from across the globe.

“Our biggest winners are a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto; and a man from Baghdad who won a $6.4 million jackpot in August 2015 playing Oregon Megabucks,” Cooremans said.

The Iraqi's lottery win was such a unique story that it was reported in the New York Times, the Daily Mail, NBC, and in the Associated Press. All of these media reports noted that it is perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by buying official tickets online at TheLotter.

“We’ve had many winners from the Philippines, but none of them has yet won a jackpot prize. Who knows, that may change in this week’s Mega Millions draw!” Cooremans said.

Winning the $277 million Mega Millions jackpot could be just a click away.

For more information how to play Mega Millions online, please visit TheLotter.com.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

Sponsored
