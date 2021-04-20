Energy Development Corporation: Notice of 2021 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — Notice is hereby given that the annual meeting of the stockholders of Energy Development Corporation (the “Company”) will be held virtually on May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be no physical venue for the meeting. The meeting will be held via remote communication at https://conveneagm.com/ph/edc_asm2021, with the Chairman of the meeting presiding from Makati City, Metro Manila.

Following is the agenda of the meeting1:

Call to Order Proof of Notice and Certification of Quorum Approval of the Minutes of the Previous Stockholders’ Meeting Noting of the Management Report and Approval of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 Ratification of Acts of Management and the Board of Directors Change in the Principal Office of the Company and Amendment of the Third Article of the Articles of Incorporation, as necessary Election of Directors Appointment of External Auditor Other Matters Adjournment

Stockholders of record as of March 1, 2021 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the said meeting.

Stockholders intending to participate by remote communication should pre-register at https://conveneagm.com/ph/edc_asm2021 on or before 6:00 P.M. on May 1, 2021.

Please refer to the Requirements and Procedure for Participation and Voting at the 2021 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (attached as Annex “A” to the Definitive Information Statement) for detailed information on participation by remote communication and voting in absentia (electronic voting) or by proxy.

Pursuant to SEC Notice dated March 16, 2021, a copy of the Notice of the meeting, Definitive Information Statement, minutes of the previous meeting of the stockholders, and other documents related to the meeting may be accessed through the Company’s website: www.energy.com.ph.

For any question about the conduct of the virtual meeting, you may refer to the Frequently Asked Questions in the Company’s website or email edc-asm-2021@energy.com.ph.