Meralco energizes new COVID-19 vaccine storage facility in Marikina City
This new, privately-owned facility will be used to store the AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines purchased by the government.
MANILA, Philippines — Meralco energizes a new COVID-19 vaccine storage facility located at New Marikina Subdivision in Barangay Sta. Elena, Marikina City.

The project involves the installation of a 15-meter and a tandem 13.5-meter concrete poles, three 167-kVA distribution transformers, service drop, metering facility and extension of three spans of covered overhead conductor.

This new, privately-owned facility will be used to store the AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines purchased by the government.

In line with the company’s thrust to assist the government and the private sector in its continued fight against COVID-19 pandemic, vital COVID-19 facilities such as these located in the Meralco franchise area are given the highest priority in terms of providing safe, adequate and reliable supply of electricity. 

To date, more than 95 vital COVID-19 facilities have already been energized by Meralco and these include government offices, hospitals, testing laboratories, quarantine and vaccination centers, and vaccine storage facilities.

