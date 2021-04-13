#VACCINEWATCHPH
Meralco energizes new COVID-19 treatment center in Pasay
The project involves the installation of six 15-meter concrete poles, six spans of covered overhead conductors, three 100-kVA distribution transformers, service drop and metering facility.
Photo Release

Meralco energizes new COVID-19 treatment center in Pasay City

(Philstar.com) - April 13, 2021 - 3:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — In its continuing support to the government and private sector, Meralco energizes a new Department of Public Works and Highways-initiated COVID-19 treatment center located at J.W. Diokno Boulevard, Zone 10, Barangay 76, Pasay City.

The project involves the installation of six 15-meter concrete poles, six spans of covered overhead conductors, three 100-kVA distribution transformers, service drop and metering facility.

This new treatment center is one of the many vital COVID-19 facilities in the Meralco franchise area that are given the highest priority in terms of providing a safe, adequate and reliable supply of electricity, in line with the company’s thrust to assist the government during the pandemic.

To date, more than 95 vital COVID-19 facilities have already been energized by Meralco and these include government offices, hospitals, testing laboratories, quarantine and vaccination centers, and vaccine storage facilities.

DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release. 

