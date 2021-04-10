#VACCINEWATCHPH
Pru Life UK receives four Golden Arrows for solid corporate governance
Pru Life UK Board of Director Imelda 'Ida' C. Tiongson (top right) is joined by Pru Life UK Senior Vice President and Chief Legal and Government Relations Officer Atty. Ma. Emeren V. Vallente (lower right) as they receive the four Golden Arrow recognition during the virtual ceremony of the 2019 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS) Golden Arrow Awards.
Released

Pru Life UK receives four Golden Arrows for solid corporate governance

(Philstar.com) - April 10, 2021 - 9:46am

TAGUIG CITY, Philippines – Leading life insurer Pru Life UK was bestowed four Golden Arrows award by the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD), marking another milestone in the company’s history of good performance on the ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard (ACGS).

“In a step-up from the three Golden Arrows award we were presented in 2018, we are very honored to receive this prestigious recognition. These distinctions serve as testimony to our unwavering effort and deep commitment to tirelessly keep elevating and strengthening our standards for all our stakeholders as we endeavor to help Filipinos get the most out of their lives,” shared Pru Life UK President and CEO Antonio De Rosas.

For four consecutive years, Pru Life UK has consistently ranked first among Insurance Commission (IC)-regulated companies based on the overall governance scores determined by the ICD.

The ICD implemented the ACGS to raise corporate governance standards and practices and showcase well-governed ASEAN publicly listed companies. The assessment is based on publicly available information and benchmarked against international best practices to encourage listed companies to go beyond local regulatory requirements. 

The ACGS was adopted by the Philippine insurance industry to enhance its competitiveness, improve public perception, and increase its penetration rate. The IC prescribed the assessment, enjoining participating companies to publicly disclose the necessary information and supporting documents on their company websites.

