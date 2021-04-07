Filinvest Development Corp.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Filinvest Development Corporation (“FDC” or the “Corporation”) will be conducted virtually on 30 April 2021, Friday at 10 a.m., at which meeting the following matters shall be taken up:

Call to Order

Proof of Notice of Meeting

Certification of Quorum

Approval of the Minutes of the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on June 22, 2020

Presentation of the President’s Report

Ratification of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020

Ratification of the Acts and Resolutions of the Board of Directors, Board Committees and Management from the Date of the Last Annual Stockholders’ Meeting up to April 30, 2021

Election of the Members of the Board of Directors, including three (3) Independent Directors, to serve for 2021-2022

Appointment of the External Auditor

Other Matters

Adjournment

In view of the current circumstances and in support of the efforts to contain the outbreak of COVID-19, stockholders may attend and participate in the meeting only by remote communication, voting in absentia and/or appointing the Chairman of the meeting as their proxy. The procedure and requirements for online registration for remote communication and voting in absentia are explained in the Information Statement.

Only Stockholders of Record as of 5 p.m. of March 24, 2021 shall be entitled to vote at this meeting. Votes cast remotely or in absentia should be received by the Corporation on or before April 23, 2021.

Stockholders who wish to vote by proxy shall submit the same on or before April 23, 2021 to the Office of the Corporate Secretary, through Atty. Sharon P. Pagaling-Refuerzo, located at Filinvest Building, 79 EDSA, Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City 1550, Metro Manila, or by email to FDCASM@filinvestgroup.com. A proxy submitted by a corporation should be accompanied by a Corporate Secretary’s certificate quoting the board resolution designating a corporate officer to execute the proxy.

In addition to the above requirement for corporations, a proxy form given by a broker or custodian bank in respect of shares of stock carried by such broker or custodian bank for the account of the beneficial owner must be accompanied by a certification under oath stating that the broker or custodian bank has obtained the written consent of the account holder.

Please note that the corporation is not soliciting proxies.

The Corporation’s Information Statement, Management Report, and 2020 Audited Financial Statements will be made available in the company website at https://www.filinvestgroup.com and in the Philippine Stock Exchange EDGE disclosure system no later than April 8, 2021.

Pursuant to SEC Memorandum Circular No. 6, Series of 2020, please be informed that there will be a visual and audio recording of the meeting.

Please be guided accordingly.

Sgd.

SHARON P. PAGALING-REFUERZO

Corporate Secretary