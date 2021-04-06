#VACCINEWATCHPH
NestlÃ© Philippines supports PCEx and SM Mallsâ plastic waste collection initiative
Nestlé Philippines supports the initiative in line with its goal of reducing plastic waste and preventing it from ending up in nature.
Released

Nestlé Philippines supports PCEx and SM Malls’ plastic waste collection initiative

(Philstar.com) - April 6, 2021 - 7:25pm

In a virtual event held recently, Plastic Credit Exchange (PCEx) and SM Malls formally launched their Plastic Waste Collection Program in partnership with Nestlé Philippines. This program aims not only to educate the public on the benefits of plastic waste management but also give them a place where they can bring their plastic waste for proper collection and disposal.

Through the Plastic Waste Collection Program, everyone can contribute to a cleaner environment by dropping off their empty, clean, and dry plastics from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the blue container van located in participating SM malls such as SM Megamall and SM Mall of Asia. The plastics are properly compacted and arranged before being collected for PCEx to transport to various recycling partners.

“At Nestlé Philippines, we are leading with initiatives to tackle plastic waste. By 2025, we aim for our packaging to be recyclable or reusable. To do this, we have been working on packaging innovations, and increasing our efforts to support collection to improve sorting, recovery, and recycling. We are also helping to educate the public about the importance of proper waste management. Recognizing the complexity of the plastic waste issue, we are collaborating with partners to make a bigger impact and accelerate our journey to a waste-free future,” said Nestlé Philippines Chairman and CEO Kais Marzouki.

Last year, Nestlé Philippines achieved a major environmental milestone by becoming the country’s first multinational fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company to attain plastic neutrality. Since August 2020, it has been collecting and co-processing more than the amount of plastic it uses for its packaging. This strongly supports the vision of Nestlé Philippines of preventing its packaging, including plastic from ending up in landfills and oceans.

