Meralco tops pandemic response communications in 18th Philippine Quill Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco, the Philippines’ largest electricity distribution utility, was once again among the most decorated companies in the recent Philippine Quill Awards.

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines awarded Meralco the Top Communication Award for COVID Communications for the entry “Meralco Digital Press Conferences: Keeping Close with Media and Public Despite Social Distancing,” along with 31 Excellence and Merit Awards for various programs.

Meralco was also honored as the Company of the Year 2nd Runner Up at the virtual 18th Philippine Quill Awards.

The Quill Award is bestowed upon companies, organizations and institutions for the use of excellent communication programs, research, learning and development and skills to achieve business goals and make a difference in society.

Photo Release Meralco pushed to transcend the boundaries of traditional communications amid pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, challenging as it is, has pushed us to transcend the boundaries of traditional communications. It made us utilize a more innovative approach as we adjusted to the limitations brought by the times,” said Joe Zaldarriaga, vice president and head of corporate communications for Meralco.

Meralco Advisory, the company’s monthly information campaign, was also recognized as a Finalist for Top Award in the Communications Management Category.

Organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines, the Philippine Quill Awards is considered the country’s most prestigious awards program in the field of business communication—emphasizing the excellent use of communication in achieving goals and in making a difference in society.

For more information, visit www.meralco.com.ph/ or follow Meralco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/meralco and on Instagram: @meralcoph.

DISCLAIMER: This is a Meralco press release.