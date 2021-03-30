#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
^
Meralco tops pandemic response communications in 18th Philippine Quill Awards
The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines awarded Meralco the Top Communication Award for COVID Communications along with 31 Excellence and Merit Awards for various programs.
Photo Release

Meralco tops pandemic response communications in 18th Philippine Quill Awards

(Philstar.com) - March 30, 2021 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco, the Philippines’ largest electricity distribution utility, was once again among the most decorated companies in the recent Philippine Quill Awards.

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines awarded Meralco the Top Communication Award for COVID Communications for the entry “Meralco Digital Press Conferences: Keeping Close with Media and Public Despite Social Distancing,” along with 31 Excellence and Merit Awards for various programs.

Meralco was also honored as the Company of the Year 2nd Runner Up at the virtual 18th Philippine Quill Awards.

The Quill Award is bestowed upon companies, organizations and institutions for the use of excellent communication programs, research, learning and development and skills to achieve business goals and make a difference in society.

Meralco pushed to transcend the boundaries of traditional communications amid pandemic.
Photo Release

“The COVID-19 pandemic, challenging as it is, has pushed us to transcend the boundaries of traditional communications. It made us utilize a more innovative approach as we adjusted to the limitations brought by the times,” said Joe Zaldarriaga, vice president and head of corporate communications for Meralco.

Meralco Advisory, the company’s monthly information campaign, was also recognized as a Finalist for Top Award in the Communications Management Category.

Organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines, the Philippine Quill Awards is considered the country’s most prestigious awards program in the field of business communication—emphasizing the excellent use of communication in achieving goals and in making a difference in society.

 

For more information, visit www.meralco.com.ph/ or follow Meralco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/meralco and on Instagram: @meralcoph.

 

DISCLAIMERThis is a Meralco press release. 

MERALCO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Meralco tops pandemic response communications in 18th Philippine Quill Awards
1 hour ago
Meralco tops pandemic response communications in 18th Philippine Quill Awards
1 hour ago
Meralco is once again among the most decorated companies in the recent Philippine Quill Awards.
Biz Memos
fbfb
China Banking Corporation: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
March 30, 2021 - 8:00am
China Banking Corporation (China Bank) will hold its (virtual) annual stockholders’ meeting on May 6, 2021 at 4 p.m.
10 hours ago
Biz Memos
fbfb
Filinvest Land Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
1 day ago
Filinvest Land Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
1 day ago
Notice is herby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Filinvest Land Inc. (“FLI” or the "Corporation")...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Tanco Group strengthens digital pivot with Stitch
4 days ago
Tanco Group strengthens digital pivot with Stitch
4 days ago
(As released) Taking off from the gains of its technology-related initiatives, the Tanco Group has launched a new information...
Biz Memos
fbfb
MSMEs need cloud computing for business continuity with or without the pandemic
5 days ago
MSMEs need cloud computing for business continuity with or without the pandemic
5 days ago
Recently-launched Stitch Tech Solutions believes that with cloud computing, businesses of any scale can continue operating...
Biz Memos
fbfb
Puregold net income grew 18.9% to P8.05 billion in FY 2020
5 days ago
Puregold net income grew 18.9% to P8.05 billion in FY 2020
5 days ago
Puregold has reported unaudited consolidated net income of P8.05 billion in full year of 2020.
Biz Memos
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with