British Chamber to mount 'Make It Happen in the Philippines' event

(Philstar.com) - March 22, 2021 - 1:08pm

The British Chamber Executive Director and Trustee Chris Nelson in joint efforts with the Board of Investment and Philippine Trade and Investment Center-London including all the European Chambers will hold the first-ever virtual event of the year for Europe on March 23, 2021.

The webinar “Make It Happen In the Philippines: A Forum on the Philippines’ Role in Your Global Business” aims to provide the country’s economic and investments landscape and will highlight the IT-BPM and high-tech manufacturing industries that European companies may consider investing in.

Despite the pandemic, the IT-BPM industry thrives in the Philippines. In 2019, revenue from the IT-BPM industry grew 7.1% to $26.3 billion from $24.5 billion in 2018. With the upcoming reduction of CIT tax from 30% to 20%, and the generous incentives for companies bringing in innovative and high-tech products will boost the Philippines as a country of choice for high-tech manufacturing.

In 2020, the chamber’s priority sectors are food and drink, retail, advanced manufacturing and business and consumer services among others.

To further promote opportunities in the Philippines, the chamber is a strong supporter of UK Department for International Trade and has been pivoting to digital platforms in line with its efforts to promote trade and investment between the UK and the Philippines.

